RENO, Nev, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator, Vixen Hammish of literary release "If You Can Pray, You Can Feng Shui" announces a speaking tour to commence September 27, 2020. This will include virtual and on-location engagements on topics of the manuscript now available in electronic and paperback format through Ingram Distribution, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. The "Feinstein-esk" nano text interprets ancient Chinese wisdom and illustrates opportunities to integrate this and other creative healing arts into modern day context. Tour marks the two year anniversary of publication and precedes follow-up narrative "Fengshui the 50 States'' currently in research and development and seeking a publisher for 2022 release.

Book Vixen Hammish of Hammish & Co. to Begin Speaking Tour This September

As part of a nationwide campaign to provide mental health crisis support, Hammish & Co. is also providing free educational program outline for schools, non-profit and government organizations serving young adults and otherwise vulnerable members of the community. The concentration is on topics of women's empowerment, self awareness and construction of identity as a vital skill to enduring times of chaos. Learning objectives are aimed at teaching greater appreciation for development of natural gifts, the importance of belonging, conscious decision making and added insights to support life balance and peace of mind. Materials are culturally sensitive and trauma informed to provide a launch pad for mindful discussion on common interest goals and development of personal value systems without subscribing to a specific religious orientation. Manuscript may also be used independently as a tool of inspiration for personal development and to guide those in reinvention processes.

All inquiries regarding program details, podcasts appearances, and interviews contact: [email protected] Other services of the organization currently include COVID compliant commercial staging, flicker light therapy, promotional services, event planning, wellness product vendor sales, and real estate assessments. Media content can be found on YouTube, Twitter, Patreon, and Instagram in a post positive format supporting spiritual development, community leadership, respect for all people, and protection of peace in the public space. Charitable contributions for the start-up efforts, sponsors, as well as Human Resources are also being solicited at this time. All material from the company is directed to assist subscribers in the ways of physical, spiritual, mental, emotional, and environmental health with respect to accountability and contribution to the collective.

