Vixen Media Group Launches New Site MILFY

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vixen Media Group , the leader in luxury adult entertainment, today announced the official launch of its newest brand to its portfolio, MILFY. By creative force and three-time winning AVN Director of the Year, Kayden Kross, the new brand aims to elevate and showcase powerful, experienced women in their prime. The scenes featured on MILFY reflect the global entertainment brand's illustrious production style, luxury aesthetic and a playful nature that illustrates that experience inherently comes with age.

"I wanted a brand that celebrates strong, confident women at their sexual peak," said creative visionary and Director, Kayden Kross. "This niche is inspiring to me because of the pronounced contrast between the instincts and unquestioning eagerness of young men, and the more mature and multifaceted nature of experienced women. There's something seductive about a woman who is unabashed in her desires and confident in the role of leading and educating a younger man. She becomes foundational to his sexuality, building and shaping his sexual skill and confidence as he comes into his own. An experience with a MILF feels like an almost necessary milestone in one's coming of age story. A MILF is understandably a huge fantasy–both as a nostalgic memory, or as a bold line on the bucket list for those still hoping for the opportunity to be with a woman of the caliber."

"Aesthetically, MILFY feels like a dream," Kross continues. "In a Pleasantville-inspired mood, we've created a colorful and playful world with fun, unique scenarios. Whether about a young man living out his fantasy with his best friend's mom or the hot yoga mom that can't resist her young trainer, MILFY is about the power dynamics of an experienced woman and the young eager man. Being a 'MILF' or being seen as 'MILFY,' to me, means that a woman embodies the whole package: she possesses a fully developed beauty, an intuitive elegance, and a set of skills that can only be mastered over a broad range of time and experience."

The MILFY talent lineup includes the industry's most recognizable faces and Vixen Media Group icons such as Maitland Ward, Penny Barber, Cory Chase, Natasha Nice, Lauren Phillips, Holly Hotwife, September Reign, Kianna Dior, Charli Phoenix and more.

"I'm so happy to be a part of MILFY! This is like a dream come true. The films not only showcase unprecedented quality but the potential of adult content," said 2023 MILF Performer of the Year Nominee, Penny Barber. "Vixen is the pinnacle of luxury adult entertainment, so I was thrilled to hear they had plans to launch a MILF-niche site. There's a real interest in women in their 30s, 40, 50s, and to see such a big studio recognize what viewers want and create it, demonstrates that VMG is THE leader in the space. I got into the adult industry at the right time!"

"What attracted me to MILFY and what made me really want to work with them, is how they showcase women. They're badass, they're hot, they're empowered. It's what I've always wanted to do with my own adult work. It's why I began working with Deeper and Vixen; the high-quality productions and great storylines," said Maitland Ward, 18-time award winning icon and reigning 2023 AVN Best Leading Actress. "It's wonderful that MILFY is celebrating mature women who have it all together and showcase them in a light that the adult industry and Hollywood have not seen before. MILFY has given us smart storylines, deep characters, with quality filming and beautiful photography. Kayden is so good at what she does and she's going to elevate this brand above anything else in the industry."

To celebrate the launch of the Kayden Kross project, the global entertainment brand will give viewers a glimpse into MILFY with a FREE SCENE from award-winning performer, Maitland Ward, on June 14.

"I'm thrilled to launch this brand with such a strong roster of all-star talent in addition to the amazing exclusive models coming up in the following weeks. Fans will be awestruck at such an accessible price point on this electric combination of high production value and stunning, talented models. This genre has historically been one of the most searched categories, but until now, was always created in a way that was antagonistic to the core allure of these women in the first place. A MILF is not a search term that a woman should fall into once she's aged," explains Kross. "A MILF is a woman whose stock has risen as her experience has turned to mastery and her body has developed to its fully formed peak."

Year-after-year and backed by hundreds of awards, Vixen Media Group continues to sweep the market with new innovative brands, iconic productions and groundbreaking content. Launching at a steal for only $9.95 per month, subscribers can now sign up for MILFY and enjoy access to the exclusive content.

About Vixen Media Group

Founded in 2014 and based in Los Angeles, Vixen Media Group is the premier online destination for exclusive and luxury adult content. Featured in Rolling Stone, Forbes, The Daily Beast, BuzzFeed, Men's Health, Vice and other outlets, Vixen Media Group's network of branded websites have more than 30 million visitors each month with more than nine million Instagram followers. Its innovative studios – Vixen, Blacked, Tushy, Deeper and Slayed – have earned more than 100 awards. To learn more, visit vixengroup.com .

