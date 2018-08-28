Vixxo's New Dallas Location to Support Growth and Enhance Customer Experiences in Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vixxo, a leader in technology-enabled facility management solutions, announced that it has combined its operations in the Dallas area to provide its clients with enhanced field support and customer service. The new location serves as a primary business hub in the region and brings together Vixxo's Signs and Lighting business with field and client account teams.

The new facility located at the intersection of I-35 and I-635, a growing and bustling business area with easy access to the entire Dallas metroplex, is 12,000 square feet and will be a key component of Vixxo's growth strategy.

"Our new Dallas office brings together two distinct operations, priming Vixxo for further growth in the market," said Jim Reavey, Vixxo chief executive officer. "By bringing our Signs and Lighting and Service Center teams together, we are seizing an opportunity to better support our clients' businesses, and provide our associates with added opportunities to collaborate more closely within the organization and to develop professionally."

The Dallas location will provide sales and field teams in the region with operational support to continue growth. Associates in the space will be focused on serving clients including 7-Eleven, Michael's, Payless, TCC as well as others.

Vixxo is a leading technology-enabled facility management company for many Fortune 500 clients in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 65,000+ client locations.

