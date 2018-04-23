Viz.ai Receives FDA Clearance for Automated Computed Tomography Perfusion (CTP) Software

With the addition of Viz CTP, Viz.ai now offers perfusion analysis to complement a comprehensive suite of technology, which provides automated large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke identification, stroke triage and LVO notification, patient selection, HIPAA compliant communication, mobile medical image viewing and transport coordination.

"In stroke, good patient outcomes can come down to a matter of minutes," said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viz.ai, Inc. "We are proud to offer hospital systems a comprehensive solution that can facilitate end-to-end care coordination and create efficiencies in acute stroke pathways to help get the right patient to the right doctor at the right time."

About Stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, 2 million brain cells die every minute meaning "time is brain".

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc. is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that works alongside physicians to improve acute medical care. The Viz LVO Stroke Platform leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

Viz.ai, Inc., based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is financially backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's venture capital firm, Innovation Endeavors and by Danhua Capital (DHVC). Viz.ai is the first company to receive FDA clearance for an Artificial intelligence based Computer-Aided Triage and Notification System.

