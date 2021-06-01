Vizergy® Named Partner of the Year for Its Leading-Edge Digital Sales and Marketing Platform

"Hard Rock International's partner in the hotel and cafe website platform , Vizergy, showed a relentless commitment to excellence throughout the global website project," said HRI Vice President of Operations Andrea Melotti. "Unintimidated by the complexity of the task at hand, the Vizergy team provided positive and proactive support to every HRI team member that interacted with them."

Working closely with Hard Rock International since 2014, Vizergy's collaborative approach created opportunities for the partnership to grow and lead to HRI selecting Vizergy's website platform as their official digital sales and marketing system.

"We're honored to be part of HRI's future growth," said Vizergy CEO Joe Hyman. "Our relationship with the company, as with all of our clients, is truly a team effort. Leveraging deep digital experience, our team of specialists in UX, search, media and site architecture with many IT integrations has positioned HRI with a very scalable, dynamic merchandising platform to support their growth well into the future." Vizergy collaborates with many top-tier partners to give Hard Rock International powerful global online selling solution.

Hard Rock Hotels and Cafes benefit and scale from these key features as part of the integrated online solutions provided by Vizgery's platform:

A brand-level website with 25 individual property websites designed to create a consistent brand look across one domain for all Hard Rock Hotels.

Over 15 language variation websites. To support venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes, with several more in the pipline.

Geo-location features to identify a visitor's closest location with advanced Google mapping.

Meetings and weddings advanced request information form with custom routing notifications.

Brand and property-level security controls and permissions to allow access to the entire content management system (CMS) and reporting for all properties.

Advanced roll-up reporting to measure retail performance at the portfolio level to determine insights.

Performance analysis feature for ongoing accessibility/ADA compliance and page speed monitoring.

QR code membership signup application integrated with Hard Rock corporate loyalty API.

Offers page with region filtering, promotional scheduling and dynamic pulling of the property content from sites leveraging JSONP data feeds feature.

The Partner of the Year award demonstrates Vizergy's commitment to collaboration and teamwork, further benefitting its clients. The company's scalable, turnkey digital sales and marketing platform enables clients to compete online aggressively with a sophisticated integrated solution — all the tools they need in one place.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Vizergy® Digital Marketing

For more than 20 years, Vizergy has served the hospitality industry with leading marketing technologies, immense talent and exceptional service for clients worldwide. The company deploys complete travel life-cycle marketing solutions from conversion-optimized website design to award-winning digital marketing programs, reservation solutions, media planning and execution. Vizergy's platform is touted as the #1 digital marketing system – easy to use, turnkey and SMART, and continually enhanced with tools to help hotels compete and maximize revenue. At Vizergy, hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it's our sole focus. For more information, please visit Vizergy.com.

SOURCE Vizergy® Digital