Viziblezone: First All-weather Collision Avoidance System Launches on Google Android Auto Platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viziblezone, a Labs/02 portfolio company, unveiled today an Android based Vehicle Cockpit version of the company's vulnerable road users collision avoidance system. This latest collision avoidance concept features a revolutionary, consumer-grade, in-vehicle software only solution.

Viziblezone turns pedestrians and other vulnerable road users' mobile phones into life-saving devices. Using pedestrians' mobile devices as a source of real-time human behavioral data to provide predictive analytics, and with machine learning based danger scaling modelling, Viziblezone provides critical information to help dramatically reduce the effects of drivers' uncertainty or lack of awareness on roads, for both car drivers and autonomous vehicles.

Viziblezone offers an Artificial Intelligence assisted vehicle/pedestrian Collision Avoidance System (CAS) as its primary technological application.

Unlike existing V2X solutions, the most outstanding and innovative characteristic of Viziblezone's technology is its capability to detect pedestrians at a range of up to 180 meters, even when they are outside the vehicle's line-of-sight or obstructed from view.

Viziblezone Android Cockpit solution can be integrated into a car's digital cockpit, including Infotainment and heads-up displays (for directions and warnings). Such an extensive integration, beyond those featured by most car manufacturers today, makes it easy for drivers to get directions, safely control their communications devices, and stay productive while avoiding collisions and saving lives.

Video of the solution in action can be found here: https://youtu.be/uiQ8quNKI7A

Viziblezone Android Cockpit solution will be formally debuted at CES® 2020, Jan. 7-10, 2020, Las Vegas, NV.

