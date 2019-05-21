VIZIO 2019 Audio Collection Highlighted by Additional Dolby Atmos® Offerings, New Powerful Sound Bar and Flexible Subwoofer Designs Now Available

"Audio needs vary from home to home, which is why VIZIO is continuously adding new configurations to our collection," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "With the latest collection, we're providing consumers with a wide range of options to complement a variety of spaces and budgets. From versatile sound bars designed to improve audio quality in smaller rooms, to premium models featuring Dolby Atmos that are designed to deliver immersive, multi-dimensional sound at a great value, we've ensured there's a solution to suit any user's audio entertainment needs."

The VIZIO 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos enabled sound bars build on VIZIO's value promise and heritage of award-winning audio performance. Designed to pair with a variety of televisions and room sizes, the two new configurations boast up to four upward-firing speakers to support individual height channels, designed to reflect sound off the ceiling, providing an enhanced depth of sound. From birds fluttering overhead to helicopters swirling above and around, the new VIZIO systems create an immersive audio experience to further draw viewers into their entertainment. And, with height volume control, users can either increase or decrease the height effect of the system based on their environment or personal preference.

Engineered with cinephiles and gamers in mind, each new VIZIO audio system pushes rich sound from the bar's front left, right and center channels, seamlessly expanding the front soundstage while delivering crystal-clear dialogue. Powerful wireless subwoofers produce room-shaking bass down to 40Hz for richer sound and greater impact in larger rooms. The 36" 5.1.4 features rear surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer with a 6-inch driver, for a total of 10 channels of sound that offer 103dB of output. The 36" 3.1.2 features a newly designed, powerful slim subwoofer that provides consumers another configuration option to suit a variety of entertainment setups. The slim subwoofer conveniently tucks underneath a sofa, or can easily be hidden in a corner for an overall clean aesthetic, while still providing deep bass. Highlighted by a simple, plug-and-play installation process, these sound systems yield cinematic sound within minutes and are packaged in a sleek, industrial form-factor.

VIZIO's latest home theater sound systems also feature Chromecast built-in, allowing users to stream music from their favorite audio apps like Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music and TIDAL2. By tapping the Cast button, or downloading the free SmartCast Mobile™ app, users can transform any mobile device into a powerful touchscreen remote to stream music, or finely tune the audio settings of their VIZIO home theater sound system.

The 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 solutions also offer voice-control support for Google Assistant, allowing users to control their sound bars using only their voice. While Bluetooth® is integrated into all VIZIO audio products, streaming over a Wi-Fi connection allows listeners to control playback over a greater range compared to Bluetooth, in addition to experiencing higher quality audio without interruptions from texts or phone calls.

VIZIO will also be offering new versions of its award-winning3 36" 5.1 and 2.1 Sound Bar Systems, which both feature a uniquely-designed slim subwoofer that can easily disappear underneath or behind a couch to preserve TV room aesthetics. These sound bar systems pump out up to 100 dB of amazing sound and rumbling bass as low as 50 Hz without taking up too much space. The 36" 5.1 sound bar will be available for $249.99 MSRP while the 36" 2.1 sound bar is available now at Costco.com and VIZIO.com for an MSRP of $149.99.

For consumers looking to add room-filling sound to a bedroom, kid's playroom or any secondary TV-watching room in the house, the all-new VIZIO 20" 2.0 sound bar packs incredible sound quality into a compact aesthetic. By utilizing DTS Virtual:X technology, and creating virtualized height and surround sound beyond what TV speakers are capable of, this new sound bar packs powerful sound into a small package. For added versatility, the 20" 2.0 sound bar is also designed to allow consumers to easily transport it to smaller rooms in the house to be utilized as a Bluetooth speaker when desired. The impactful bar features two powerful full-range stereo speakers to boost audio performance and enough low frequency range to add a deep level of bass to your content.

VIZIO 2019 AUDIO COLLECTION PRODUCT SKU RETAILERS MSRP VIZIO 36" 5.1.4 Premium Home Theater Sound System w/Dolby Atmos SB36514-G6 Amazon, VIZIO.com $699.99 VIZIO 36" 3.1.2 Premium Home Theater Sound System w/Dolby Atmos SB36312-G6 Best Buy, VIZIO.com $469.99 VIZIO 36" 5.1 Sound Bar System SB3651n-G6 Coming Later this Year $249.99 VIZIO 36" 2.1 Sound Bar System SB3621n-G8 Costco.com, VIZIO.com $149.99 VIZIO 20" 2.0 Sound Bar SB2020n-G6 Best Buy, Target, Walmart, VIZIO.com $69.99

For more information on VIZIO's 2019 audio collection, please visit VIZIO.com.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Based on Units, Feb. 4, 2018 – Apr. 6, 2019.

2 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

3 VIZIO 3651-E6 named "Best Budget Sound Bar" by Wirecutter

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Based on Units, Feb. 4, 2018 – Apr. 6, 2019

2 Visit Reviewed.com for full reviews for the VIZIO SmartCast P-Series Quantum (published: July 25, 2018), VIZIO SmartCast P-Series (published: July 15, 2018) and VIZIO SmartCast E-Series (published: August 21, 2018)

3 Visit Wirecutter.com for the Best LCD/LED TV (published: August 31, 2018)

4 Visit cnet.com for the Best of CES 2019

5 Visit digitaltrends.com for the Best of CES 2019

6Visit CNET.com for the full VIZIO SB3621 review (published August 21, 2017)

7 Visit CNET.com for the full VIZIO SB36512 review (published April 5, 2019)

8 Visit Wirecutter.com for the full article (published September 11, 2018)

