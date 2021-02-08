VIZIO and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Present the Home Entertainment Release of DreamWorks' THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., today announced its partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for the home entertainment release of THE CROODS: A NEW AGE available to own on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD. Audiences can now own the animated DreamWorks film and enjoy it from the comfort of home on their SmartCast TVs beginning Feb 2021. Now fans can enjoy a true cinematic experience thanks to VIZIO's incredible picture quality and top-of-the-line sound experience.

The world's first family has survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all - another family - in the sequel titled THE CROODS: A NEW AGE.

Audiences can rent or purchase THE CROODS: A NEW AGE with incredible detail, smooth images, and strong graphics on any VIZIO SmartCast TV. VIZIO TVs display the deepest blacks and highest peak brightness in their class thanks to an unbeatable 4K HDR picture in the V-Series models, with Quantum Color technology across the M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X TVs.

A cinema experience is not only about picture quality, but also immersive audio. By pairing a VIZIO SmartCast TV with one of VIZIO's award-winning sound bars, audiences will not only see every detail but will also feel the action all around them. Every 2021 sound bar has stereo speakers and subwoofers for powerful surround sound and deep bass. With Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® audio across VIZIO's M-Series audio line, audiences will feel completely immersed in THE CROODS universe.

"We are excited to partner with VIZIO so that people can experience THE CROODS: A NEW AGE the way it was meant to be watched – with exceptional picture quality and sound that will create the "jump out of your seat" excitement we love in the movie theater," said Hilary Hoffman, EVP Global Marketing, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "The home entertainment experience that VIZIO provides across its TV and audio lines is perfectly suited for watching movies like THE CROODS: A NEW AGE right at home."

"VIZIO is committed to delivering cinematic viewing experiences to audiences at home," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, VIZIO. "Built with vivid color and remarkable clarity, SmartCast TVs promise to bring THE CROODS: A NEW AGE movie to life for millions of families and fans in their own homes like never before."

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE is a sequel to The Croods (2013) and hit theatres on November 25, 2020. VIZIO SmartCast users can now watch A New Age on FandangoNOW, Prime Video and VUDU directly from their SmartCast TV.

About THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family! In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the "better"). As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together…or they'll all go extinct! Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Peter Dinklage star in this hilarious animated comedy for the whole family!

