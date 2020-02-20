VIZIO Announces Disney+ Availability Directly on SmartCast™, Expanding Entertainment Options Accessible Through the Platform

Disney+ offers consumers the ability to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic – in addition to exclusive Disney+ originals – in high quality with support for up to 4K UHD and HDR video playback. The Disney+ app is available on the SmartCast platform in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and users in these locations can find and subscribe through the apps row on SmartCast Home™ or through the SmartCast Mobile app.

"At VIZIO, we are always working to provide the best home entertainment experience for our users," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are excited to bring Disney+ onto the SmartCast platform to give viewers access to even more content to enjoy."

VIZIO SmartCast provides a fast and intuitive entertainment experience, making it easy for users to quickly access the entertainment they love. Not only can users search for content using their voice thanks to SmartCast's compatibility with Siri, the Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices, SmartCast also includes Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit, along with Chromecast built-in, so users can stream, control, and share their favorite shows, movies, content, and more.

VIZIO SmartCast also includes WatchFree™, a free-to-use streaming service, with no login or subscriptions required. New to WatchFree is the ability to designate specific channels as Favorites and navigate by genre, further allowing users to quickly and easily get to the content they love. WatchFree, powered by Pluto, offers access to more than 150 channels with news, sports, movies, TV shows, and music that the whole family can enjoy.

New SmartCast apps and features roll out over-the-air and are available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs dating back to 20161, allowing millions of VIZIO customers to benefit from every update.

For more information about VIZIO SmartCast, visit www.vizio.com/smartcast.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand2 and #1 Sound Bar Brand3 in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot4 and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos5. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 The SmartCast update is available only to eligible SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home™, VIZIO's on-screen smart TV experience.

