VIZIO Announces Filmmaker Mode™ Will Launch with 2020 Smart TV Collection

VIZIO is supporting this industry initiative by incorporating the standards developed by the UHDA for Filmmaker Mode, which will allow viewers to optimize their UHD TVs for a more cinematic experience. The new mode will adjust the picture quality settings so the movie or television show can be displayed as it was intended by the filmmaker. At an event on August 27, the UHDA announced the new standard, which will be consistent across the television industry.

"Joining the UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode initiative was immediately compelling and our team is fully embracing this new industry standard to ensure viewers can experience content the way it was intended," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "At VIZIO, we are constantly innovating by integrating meaningful features and technologies into our TVs and Sound Bars and partnering with other leaders to provide stronger, smart features for an unmatched entertainment experience."

Starting with models in its 2020 Smart TV lineup, VIZIO will provide consumers with access to the benefits of Filmmaker Mode along with all of the other great benefits that VIZIO products offer. The addition is a natural extension for the company; VIZIO continuously enhances its TV and audio products to deliver a best-in-class experience for consumers at the best price possible.

For more information on VIZIO's TV collection, please visit VIZIO.com.

