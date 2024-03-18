Vizio Buyout Alert: Is $11.50 Fair? Shareholders Seeking More Money Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Walmart

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized shareholder rights firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $11.50 per share sale of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) to retail behemoth Walmart.

VIZIO is an American technology company that is driving the future of televisions through the company's integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. Its largest shareholder is Chairman and CEO William Wang, who owns 86% of the company's stock and thus has voting control over the company.

On February 20, 2024, Agiliti announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Walmart for $11.50 per share in cash.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. The $11.50 per share deal price is less than the $17.50 per share IPO price, and certain Wall Street analysts established price targets that exceeded that deal price. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest—Mr. Wang will receive a payout worth hundreds of millions of dollars and still gets to participate in the company's long-term future, while public shareholders are about to be cashed out.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

