VIZIO Clinches Over 30 Victories Against Patent Trolls

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. announced today the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, Hon. Leonard P. Stark presiding, granted summary judgment of non-infringement against Wi-LAN, Inc. With this most recent victory, VIZIO has now won over 30 cases against non-practicing entities and operating companies that abuse the patent system.

Filed over three years ago in September 2015, Wi-LAN originally asserted three patents against VIZIO surrounding attempted interlacing, video streaming, and circuits that control sharpness. Prior to the court's summary judgment decision, Wi-LAN conceded during the case that two of the three asserted patents were not infringed and agreed to dismiss them from the case.

"VIZIO is pleased to once again successfully defend itself against yet another abusive and baseless patent litigation," said Jerry Huang, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, VIZIO. "In this case and all future cases, we fully intend to aggressively pursue our legal rights against abusive plaintiffs who file meritless cases. VIZIO prides itself on being a good corporate citizen, but we are committed to fiercely protecting the brand we've worked so hard to establish."

Recent patent victories secured by VIZIO include:

Adaptive Data (D. Del.) – Dismissal and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Advanced Display Tech. (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Bluestone (N.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Broadcom (ITC) – Won final determination of noninfringement and invalidity

Broadcom (C.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice

Cyberfone (D. Del.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Data Carriers (D. Del.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff E-Contact Techs. (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice for $0 and plaintiff to pay costs

and plaintiff to pay costs Freeny, et al. (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiffs

to plaintiffs Global Touch Solutions (N.D. Cal.) – Judgment of invalidity on six asserted patents

IC Display Systems (D. Del.) – Dismissal and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Lochner Techs. (C.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Lightside Techs. (C.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Man Machine Interface Techs. (C.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice

Maxon (N.D. Ill.) – Judgment of invalidity on four asserted patents

Media Digital (D. N.H.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Nazomi Commc'ns (I) (N.D. Cal.) – Won summary judgment of non-infringement

Nazomi Commc'ns (II) (N.D. Cal.) – Won summary judgment of non-infringement

NPE case – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Olivistar (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Oplus Techs. (C.D. Cal.) – Won summary judgment of invalidity and non-infringement

Orinda IP USA (N.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

(N.D. Cal.) – Dismissal with prejudice and to plaintiff Patent Harbor (E.D. Tex.) – Won claim construction dispositive of non-infringement, stipulated judgment of non-infringement upheld on appeal

Penovia (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Phenix Longhorn (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Pragmatus (D. Del.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Walker Digital (ITC) – Withdrawal of complaint on eve of ITC hearing and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Walker Digital (D. Del.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Wetro Lan (E.D. Tex.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Wi-LAN (D. Del.) – Won summary judgment of non-infringement

Winterborne (C.D. Cal.) – Patent dedicated to public and $0 to plaintiff

to plaintiff Wyncomm (D. Del.) – Dismissal with prejudice and $0 to plaintiff

For more information, please visit VIZIO.com.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV and sound bar brand in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2018 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast E-, P-, and P-Series Quantum TVs have earned Reviewed.com's Editors' Choice awards1. VIZIO 2018 P-Series earned Wirecutter's Best LCD/LED TV and the P-Series Quantum earned their Upgrade Pick2. VIZIO's SB3651 was named "Best Budget Pick" by Wirecutter3, a New York Times company. The SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET4.

For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

