VIZIO Delivers Uncompromised Value with Launch of All-New 2018 D-Series™ and E-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV Collections

The 2018 D-Series 4K HDR Smart TVs offer state-of-the-art 4K resolution, delivering four times the detail of a 1080p Full HD display2. This new level of lifelike clarity allows consumers to enjoy razor-sharp 4K content from 4K-enabled streaming apps, Blu-ray players, game consoles as well as cable and satellite receivers. To offer further picture quality enhancements, the D-Series 4K Smart TVs also feature high dynamic range which enhances color and contrast for a more realistic on-screen image. HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG are supported, ensuring consumers have a variety of HDR compatibility options. Additionally, VIZIO's Full Array LED backlight provides superior light uniformity and enhanced contrast when compared to edge-lit TVs.

For budget-minded consumers looking for a picture quality upgrade from other entry-level TVs on the market, the 2018 E-Series 4K HDR Smart TVs are a great solution. Featuring the same benefits as the D-Series and then some, the E-Series features VIZIO's Active Full ArrayTM backlight. This technology combines VIZIO's powerful full array LED backlighting with up to 16 zones of local dimming, allowing LEDs to dynamically adjust to match the light and dark portions of on-screen content, resulting in a more vibrant picture with deeper blacks and brighter whites. Dolby Vision™ HDR content support is new to the 2018 E-Series collection, offering users the ability to experience enhanced color and contrast with spectacular detail and depth. Just like the D-Series, E-Series models also support other HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG. Clear Action™ 240 provides superior motion clarity in fast-moving scenes thanks to powerful image processing and a 120Hz effective refresh rate achieved with backlight scanning.

"VIZIO believes all consumers – including those on a budget – should be able to enjoy the growing library of 4K and HDR movies and shows available to them," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Packed with picture quality benefits that are oftentimes reserved for pricey, high-end TVs, our all-new 2018 D-Series and E-Series 4K HDR models were engineered to bring the benefits of 4K HDR to the masses. The entertainment experience is rounded out by our easy-to-use, on-screen smart TV experience that grants access to thousands of popular streaming apps."

From everyday users to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts, the 2018 SmartCast OS ensures VIZIO users are met with a versatile and intuitive smart TV experience. Popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle and Xumo can be instantly accessed on the TV screen using the included remote, or users can download the free SmartCast Mobile™ app to turn their smartphone into a touchscreen remote. To round out the streaming app experience, the SmartCast OS features Google Chromecast built-in which allows users to access thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps for a range of free, subscription and paid content.

The VIZIO 2018 SmartCast OS also serves as the perfect smart home companion. With voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can control their TVs without lifting a finger. By utilizing speaking commands, users can turn their TVs on and off, change channels or adjust volume – and for Google Assistant users, even stream content to the TV.

For more information on the 2018 VIZIO D- and E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV collections, visit VIZIO.com.

2018 D-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV Collection



VIZIO D-Series™ 43" 4K HDR Smart TV (D43-F1) MSRP $349.99 VIZIO D-Series™ 50" 4K HDR Smart TV (D50-F1) MSRP $429.99 VIZIO D-Series™ 55" 4K HDR Smart TV (D55-F2) MSRP $499.99 VIZIO D-Series™ 60" 4K HDR Smart TV (D60-F3) MSRP $649.99 VIZIO D-Series™ 65" 4K HDR Smart TV (D65-F1) MSRP $779.99 VIZIO D-Series™ 70" 4K HDR Smart TV (D70-F3) MSRP $999.99

2018 E-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV Collection



VIZIO E-Series™ 43" 4K HDR Smart TV (E43-F1) MSRP $349.99 VIZIO E-Series™ 50" 4K HDR Smart TV (E50-F2) MSRP $439.99 VIZIO E-Series™ 55" 4K HDR Smart TV (E55-F0/E55-F1) MSRP $499.99 VIZIO E-Series™ 65" 4K HDR Smart TV (E65-F0/E65-F1) MSRP $799.99 VIZIO E-Series™ 70" 4K HDR Smart TV (E70-F3) MSRP $1,049.99 VIZIO E-Series™ 75" 4K HDR Smart TV (E75-F1/E75-F2) MSRP $1,549.99

1 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

2 The D-Series also comes in HD and Full HD smart TV models ranging 24" – 55" class sizes

About VIZIO

