VIZIO Expands Sports-Dedicated Programming on SmartCast™

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. today announced the launch of three new sports channels and an all-in-one sports app for SmartCast viewers across America. The free channels include the NFL Channel, Pac-12 Insider, and beIN SPORTS XTRA, as well as the CBS Sports App, providing even more round-the-clock access to games and shows covering professional, collegiate, and international sports.

The added programming on SmartCast caters to millions of viewers wanting more sports in the new year. All three channels and the CBS Sports app are completely free to all SmartCast viewers and feature games, historic matchups, highlights, and award-winning and critically acclaimed sports shows. VIZIO's own Inscape viewer data demonstrates audience desire and affinity for sports content, and in September 2020, NFL, NBA and MLB games were the top three shows on linear TV as a percentage of watch time on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

"For decades, sports have had a tremendous impact on TV viewership and engagement. Adding these sports-focused partners to SmartCast reaffirms VIZIO's ongoing commitment to deliver the content consumers want most," said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. "SmartCast viewers will now have access to even more free sports content to enjoy from some of the top leagues and media rights holders in the world."

Effective immediately, users can find a carousel of sports channels with free content available 24/7 from the SmartCast Home screen. The CBS Sports App will be in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

The NFL Channel provides a curated feed of exemplary library content devoted to providing fans the best NFL Films and NFL Media productions have to offer. Among the new programming coming to the NFL Channel are series dedicated to the NFL's 100 season-long celebration in 2019 such as NFL's 100 Greatest, NFL 100 All-Time Team and NFL 100 Generations. Additionally, the NFL Channel will provide programming such as the Emmy award-winning series Hard Knocks, along with series such as NFL Game Replay, NFL Mic'd Up, NFL Top 10, Around the NFL and more. The channel will also showcase highlights from games dating back over a decade and replays of some of the most iconic matchups in NFL history.

"The NFL is thrilled to be able to provide fans with year-round NFL content, including our critically acclaimed programming, through VIZIO SmartCast," said Jesse Wallace, NFL Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Distribution. "Now NFL fans can enjoy having non-stop access to classic games and programming, as well as exciting content from their favorite teams and players."

The CBS Sports App on SmartCast gives fans front row access to the biggest sports events and 24/7 news, highlights and more in a standalone sports app experience. With the CBS Sports App, fans get access to major live sports events, from football to basketball to soccer and golf, plus free, round-the-clock news, highlights and award-winning fantasy advice on CBS Sports HQ.

Pac-12 Insider offers fans free access to the latest football and basketball highlights, classic encores of the top sports and programs across the Conference of Champions, and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends. This month, Pac-12 Insider fans have access to classic matchups that feature some of the NBA's brightest stars, including James Harden, Kevin Love, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook, from their time as Pac-12 student-athletes. Additionally, all of this season's action on the gridiron is available through weekly installments of "Football in 60," the no time-out, no-huddle, condensed one-hour re-airs of the most recent Pac-12 football matchups.

"We at Pac-12 Networks are thrilled to showcase our newest offering, Pac-12 Insider, to VIZIO's robust and diverse user base," said Pac-12 Networks Vice President of Distribution Henry Watson. "The launch of Pac-12 Insider on VIZIO SmartCast further increases the ways in which Pac-12 fans can watch their favorite highlights, classic games and stories about the Conference of Champions."

beIN SPORTS XTRA offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS' world-class content. The free, 24/7 English-language live sports, news, analysis and highlights channel brings everyone closer to the game with dedicated coverage of LaLiga, Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Live matches from African Nations Championship, Basketball Champions League and original programming such as Sports Burst round out the robust sports content available for free to beIN SPORTS XTRA viewers. SmartCast viewers will soon have access to the network's upcoming launch of a Spanish-language version of beIN SPORTS XTRA.

"beIN SPORTS is making it easier than ever before to watch the world's best soccer leagues and clubs live," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. "We are glad to offer even more soccer fans access to thrilling match-ups featuring mega stars like Neymar, Messi, Ramos and more."

The new channels can be found under the "VIZIO Free Channels" section from the SmartCast HomeTM screen and will complement VIZIO's WatchFreeTM service. In total, SmartCast viewers have access to over 200+ free linear TV channels of news, TV shows, movies and sports.

In addition to free content, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Peacock TV and others. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

About VIZIO

Headquartered in Irvine, California, VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

About NFL Media

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Media to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. NFL Media gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

About CBS Sports Digital

CBS Sports Digital, the second-largest digital sports property in the U.S., covers the full spectrum of sports, from preps to pros, and provides premium content across all digital screens. With a focus on serving fans live coverage every day, CBS Sports Digital offers exclusive access to the biggest sports events, live and on-demand video, in-depth analysis, breaking news, scores and statistics, and a wide range of fantasy games and advice. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices, CBS Sports HQ, 247Sports, MaxPreps, CBS Sports fantasy games, SportsLine, and SportsLive.

About Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks is the innovative TV and multimedia company of the Pac-12 Conference and is the first such company to be wholly owned by 12 universities. Pac-12 Networks incorporates one national and six regional television networks, plus extensive digital content accessible through social media, university websites, the Pac-12 Now app and newly-launched streaming service, Pac-12 Insider. Each year, Pac-12 Networks offers live coverage of 850 sporting events, making it one of the top live sports producers in the country. In addition, Pac-12 Networks creates extensive original programming, provides visibility for marquee football and basketball events as well as traditionally under-served women's and Olympic sports. Pac-12 Networks also provides training and paid internships for thousands of students of the Pac-12's member universities, preparing them for careers in media. With headquarters in San Francisco's SOMA District, Pac-12 Networks draws on the creative, entrepreneurial and technological culture of the Bay Area and nearby Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit Pac-12.com .

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga , Ligue 1 , Copa Libertadores , Copa Sudamericana , Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig , Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling , mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com .

