VIZIO Honored for Sustainable Recycling Achievements by EPA

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. today announced its Silver Tier award distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which recognizes the brand's consistent contributions and values in sustainable electronics recycling practices for a cleaner tomorrow. The EPA presented VIZIO with the award at today's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony held at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Silver Tier award recognizes VIZIO's commitment and adherence to the goals of EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge, including VIZIO's sustainability and public disclosure of its innovative recycling management practices. VIZIO continued to send 100% of collected used electronics to certified recyclers or refurbishers backed by a third-party certification program.

"VIZIO's commitment to the sustainable management of electronics demonstrates that successful business practices and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand," said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "I congratulate VIZIO for their leadership and commitment to recycle electronics responsibly."

Continuing to break numbers, VIZIO surpasses well over 200,000,000 pounds of recycled electronic waste since 2014, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and safe recycling industry practices and environmental sustainability.

"VIZIO continues to take pride in our unwavering commitment to reduce e-waste and the industry's overall environmental impact," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are honored to have our electronic recycling program acknowledged by the EPA for the third consecutive year and to be a part of a community that's collectively focused on promoting refurbishment, reuse and recycling of electronics."

