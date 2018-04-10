VIZIO Launches All-New 2018 M-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TVs Featuring Step-Up Picture Quality and Bezel-Less Design

The 2018 M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV collection allows viewers to get more out of every pixel thanks to added brightness, enhanced black details and more vibrant color. While Dolby Vision HDR offers an expanded range of contrast, UltraBright 600 delivers added luminance with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, bringing out stunning details in even the brightest scenes. Other HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG are also supported, ensuring consumers have a variety of HDR compatibility options. VIZIO's Active Full Array Plus backlight enriches picture quality by producing stunning contrast levels. Up to 48 local dimming zones allow LEDs to dynamically adjust to match the light and dark portions of on-screen content, ensuring deep blacks, vibrant whites and added depth so details do not get lost in the shadows. Clear ActionTM 360 ensures viewers can enjoy fast action content with superior motion clarity thanks to powerful image processing and a 120Hz effective refresh rate achieved with backlight scanning.

"This year's M-Series collection fulfills a consumer demand for a robust smart TV with the best balance of step-up picture quality technologies and enhanced smart TV features," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "The 2018 SmartCast OS has been packed with a wider selection of on-screen apps, faster performance and voice-control support from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, allowing users to easily stream the content that matters most to them."

From everyday users to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts, the 2018 SmartCast OS ensures VIZIO users are met with a versatile and intuitive smart TV experience. Popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle and Xumo can be instantly accessed on the TV screen using the included remote1. Users can also download the free SmartCast Mobile™ app to turn their smartphone into a touchscreen remote. To round out the streaming app experience, SmartCast OS features Google Chromecast built-in which allows users to access thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps for a range of free, subscription and paid content.

The VIZIO 2018 SmartCast OS also serves as the perfect smart home companion. With voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can control their TVs without lifting a finger. By utilizing speaking commands, users can turn their TVs on and off, change channels or adjust volume – and for Google Assistant users, even stream content to the TV.

All the brilliant M-Series innovations have been wrapped up in an all-new, sleek three-sided bezel-less design. Edge-to-edge styling pushes the screen virtually to the edge of the display for a more immersive experience. This updated aesthetic, combined with outstanding picture quality performance and an intuitive smart TV experience, makes the 2018 VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR collection an ideal upgrade to any room.

For more information on the 2018 VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV collection, visit VIZIO.com.

2018 M-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV Collection VIZIO M-Series™ 55" 4K HDR Smart TV (M55-F0) MSRP $699.99 VIZIO M-Series™ 65" 4K HDR Smart TV (M65-F0) MSRP $999.99 VIZIO M-Series™ 70" 4K HDR Smart TV (M70-F3) MSRP $1,499.99

1 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand and sold over 75 million products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV brand in America1 and is the #1 sound bar brand in America2. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2017 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2017 VIZIO SmartCast E, M and P-Series Displays all received Reviewed.com's Editor's Choice awards3 and were listed as the site's "Best of the Year." The 2017 VIZIO M-Series SmartCast Display received CNET's Editor's Choice with an 8.6 rating4. The M-Series also received the Editor's Choice from PCmag5. VIZIO's SB3851 was rated "The Best Budget Soundbar" by The Wirecutter6, a New York Times company, and VIZIO's SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET7. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

© 2018 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

