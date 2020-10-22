VIZIO Launches Facebook Watch App On SmartCast® TVs

The Facebook Watch TV app allows SmartCast's millions of users to enjoy a personalized TV experience tailored to their interests and social connections. SmartCast users can discover videos across Facebook for whatever they're into, whether that's live events, shows, sports, gaming, news or music videos.

"Bringing Facebook Watch to SmartCast furthers our mission to provide VIZIO customers with direct-to-device access to all of their favorite apps and channels in one place," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO. "The Facebook Watch TV app helps connect audiences with content that matches their interests, all from the VIZIO SmartCast home screen."

VIZIO SmartCast TV users can simply select the Facebook Watch app icon from the SmartCast Home™ screen and follow a prompt for a one-time Facebook login, where they can immediately enjoy and discover new content including:

Facebook Originals such as Red Table Talk , covering today's most compelling social issues in real time with Jada Pinkett Smith ; the recently launched Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan giving a whole new take on the iconic Red Table; the daytime Emmy-winning show, Returning the Favor, with Mike Rowe who spotlights everyday heroes; and Steve Harvey's talk show, STEVE on Watch, bringing you the latest celebrity interviews and news .

and previously recorded videos from popular Facebook Gaming creators as well as livestreamed tournaments. Music videos from today's top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various genres. Watch videos you've saved, shared, or uploaded to Facebook.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand[3] and #1 Sound Bar Brand[4] in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot[5] and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos[6]. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

©2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

