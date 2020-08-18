VIZIO Named the Official HDTV and Sound Bar Partner for the All-New Marvel's Avengers Video Game

"Today's gamers want to enhance their playing experience. When they combine a NEW VIZIO 4K TV and NEW 5.1 sound bar they increase their ability to WIN and raise their gaming position. We have created an entirely new lineup of 4K TVs with a dedicated gaming engine & immersive 5.1 sound bars that offer a best-in-class gaming experience," noted Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. "We're excited to be the official HDTV and Sound Bar partner for the new Marvel's Avengers game and to give gamers every advantage as they play the highly anticipated game upon its release."

Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide strategic partnerships at Square Enix, said "Video games are our passion. Now more than ever, they are essential to bringing friends and family together. That's why we are truly excited to work with VIZIO and give gamers the perfect way to experience our game with VIZIO as the Official HDTV and sound bar for Marvel's Avengers when it launches on September 4."

VIZIO's 4K TVs and Immersive 5.1 Audio

VIZIO delivers premium picture quality with technologies like Quantum Color, Full Array LED with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. Now the company is further enhancing its 4K TVs with next-gen gaming performance to meet the unique needs of today's gamer.

VIZIO V-Series™ 4K TVs include the new V-Gaming Engine™, which utilizes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Auto Game Mode to optimize performance upon identifying the game signal. Step-up models like the New M-Series™, P-Series® Quantum, P-Series Quantum X, and all new OLED include a ProGaming Engine, which offers support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for 4K at 120fps. They also produce faster response times and our lowest input lag ever. Utilizing 64-bit image processing and offering HDMI 2.1 connectivity along with eARC passthrough, utilizing VIZIO's IQ Ultra™ and IQ Active™ processors adjust contrast at the level of individual pixels, giving every image more depth and dimension. The 1GHz CPU smooths contours and gradients in real time for more natural-looking graphics while accurately upscaling HD content to 4K resolution, setting gamers up to win.

In addition to its new TVs, the #1 sound bar brand in America2 is staying true to its dedication to innovation with immersive audio. The revolutionary Elevate Sound Bar takes the sound experience to new heights with DTS:X(r)and rotating speakers that blast sound overhead. VIZIO's other sound bars also produce powerfully dynamic and accurate sound so players can hear every sound and react quicker as they are immersed further into their gameplay.

"We want Marvel's Avengers to be a completely immersive gaming experience and VIZIO's high performance takes everything to an entirely different level," stated Crystal Dynamics Creative Director, Shaun Escayg. "The all-new VIZIO ProGaming Engine™ in their TVs will make you feel like you're a Super Hero."

About the New Marvel's Avengers Game

Marvel's Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure game combining a rich single-player campaign with expansive online co-op action. Players must reassemble, rebuild, and customize their heroes' roster to play an original Avengers single-player campaign, then enter the Avengers Initiative to battle solo or online alongside friends and continue the expanding story around the globe. They can also customize Earth's Mightiest Heroes and master their unique powers to defend the world from escalating threats for years to come.

Marvel's Avengers will release for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020, and will be available on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com/PlayAvengers and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand1 and America's #1 Sound Bar Company2, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and SmartCast TV with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot1 and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos2. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades. VIZIO products are carried by U.S. retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Google, Google Nest, and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2020 MARVEL

About Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics® has developed and published over 30 award-winning titles during its 27-year adventure. Some of the most beloved franchises include Gex®, Legacy of Kain® and most recently, TOMB RAIDER® which has sold over 74 million copies worldwide. With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of awards, the heroine Lara Croft® has been a cultural icon for over 20 years and has made an indelible mark on virtually every facet of entertainment. Most recently, Crystal Dynamics expanded its operations by opening Crystal Northwest™ in Bellevue, Washington.

For more information on Crystal Dynamics, please visit http://www.crystald.com/, their Twitter account, Facebook page, or their LinkedIn page.

About Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal™ (a Square Enix® studio) is focused on creating immersive and captivating experiences. For the last decade, the development teams at Eidos-Montréal have orchestrated the successful reboot of the DEUS EX® series (Deus Ex: Human Revolution®, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided®), released the latest entry in the THIEF® franchise, and have also played a key role in the development of the award-winning TOMB RAIDER® series.

For more information on the studio, please visit https://eidosmontreal.com/ and find us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com/.

