VIZIO Partners with FOX Deportes as the Official Sponsor of NFLeros Ahead of Sunday's Big Game

Leading up to the big game, NFLeros will immerse viewers in the NFL experience with a unique Latin perspective through exclusive content. VIZIO's M-Series® and P-Series® Quantum Smart TVs pack in more brightness and better picture quality so fans catch every touchdown, fumble, and field goal and feel like they are in the middle of the action.

"People count down to Sunday's big game all year, and finding the game in Spanish has previously been a challenge. We are excited to partner with FOX Deportes - the only place to watch the game in Spanish," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Sports fans know better than anyone that the right TV and sound system make all the difference when recreating the live sports experience at home. At VIZIO, not only are we proud to bring exceptional quality and value to millions of customers across the country with our portfolio of products, but through this partnership we're also excited to make this weekend's big game accessible to even more fans."

Viewers can cast or stream NFL Deportes and the game through the FOX Sports and FOX Now apps thanks to VIZIO's support of Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. In addition, VIZIO will be sponsoring FOX Deportes on the ground in Miami with VIZIO TVs on site and spots running throughout the week. This partnership also doubles down on VIZIO's dedication to creating great experiences for all audiences.

Leading up to Sunday, VIZIO is offering steep discounts on many of its SmartCast TVs, with savings between $100 - $1,000 on M-Series and P-Series models at retailers including Best Buy, Sam's Club, and Costco.

For more information about VIZIO, visit www.VIZIO.com.

