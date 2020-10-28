VIZIO Rolls Out AMD FreeSync™ Software Update to 2021 TV Collection

With the update, VIZIO M-Series TVs are certified for AMD FreeSync and P-Series for AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD's latest performance standard for serious gamers, improving the accuracy of VRR playback for a smoother gameplay experience during the most intense scenes of the latest, most demanding games. To simplify connection and compatibility with HDMI devices that support VRR, the automatic VRR verification process has been improved as well. On P-Series, you also can take advantage of the Nvidia RTX30, a new 4K 120fps HDMI graphics card, for frustration-free, high-performance connectivity that supports multiple VRR technologies. These improvements give gamers the competitive edge in today's most demanding games, including Marvel's Avengers. In August, VIZIO announced its role as the game's official HDTV and sound bar partner.

"Today's games are more demanding than ever, and so are today's gamers. We worked side by side with AMD to ensure AMD FreeSync technology would be available on our 2021 Collection, in turn giving our users a smooth, high refresh rate gaming experience," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. "With highly anticipated game console releases from Microsoft and Sony around the corner, consumers are looking for a commitment to high-end gaming performance on the big screen that matches their own passion. VIZIO's 2021 lineup delivers on that commitment and then some with best-in-class 4K Quantum Color picture performance and industry-leading peak brightness."

VIZIO's ProGaming Engine™, a suite of technologies designed to offer gamers advanced gaming performance, supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz for greater motion clarity and smoother gameplay. It's built on the all-new IQ Ultra™ and IQ Active™ processors with superb 64-bit image processing, pixel-level contrast enhancement, a smarter 3D color engine for more vibrant and nuanced colors, and a lightning fast 1GHz CPU for contour smoothing, 4K upscaling, noise reduction, and improved sharpness.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand1 and America's #1 Sound Bar Company2, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and SmartCast TV with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot1 and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos2. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades. VIZIO products are carried by U.S. retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2020 MARVEL

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Quantum dots included, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 vs. Dec. 31, 2017 – Nov. 24, 2018 combined.

2 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Dolby Atmos, Jan. 6, 2019 – Sep. 28, 2019 vs Dec. 31, 2017 – Sep. 22, 2018 Combined.

SOURCE VIZIO