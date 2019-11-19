VIZIO Supports Disney+ Streaming Through Apple AirPlay, and Soon Over Chromecast Built-In Starting Early December

Thanks to VIZIO's ability to roll out software updates over-the-air, the company is able to provide new apps and services to millions of VIZIO SmartCast TV owners, including those with models dating back to 2016 2 . VIZIO has a history of updating its SmartCast TVs with new features, bringing more value to users after they have purchased their TV. These updates include the SmartCast Home interface, voice control support, and most recently, compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

"We want consumers to know that when they purchase a VIZIO TV, it will keep its value for years to come," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Our team is continually improving SmartCast to ensure users have the best home entertainment experience with more ways to enjoy their favorite content."

VIZIO SmartCast TVs provide users with the flexibility to stream their favorite apps with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. Users can also enjoy apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube directly from the SmartCast Home screen. They'll also appreciate having support for voice assistants, including Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices.

To provide even more value, VIZIO SmartCast TVs come with WatchFreeTM, a free-to-use streaming service with no subscription required. WatchFree gives consumers access to more than 150 channels, powered by Pluto TV, featuring news, sports, movies, TV shows, radio stations and more. For more information on SmartCast, go to vizio.com/smartcast.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience to our community of connected consumers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV company, the #1 Sound Bar Brand3 in America and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos4. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards. The 2019 P-Series Quantum X received a Best of CES 2019 award from both CNET5 and Digital Trends6 and has earned Editors' Choice awards from Digital Trends7, and USAToday's Reviewed.com8. IGN9 called the 2019 P-Series Quantum "Stunning", giving it a 9.3/10 rating while HighDefDigest10 awarded it an Editors' Choice. The 2019 M-Series Quantum TVs have earned Editors' Choice awards from USAToday's Reviewed.com11, HighDefDigest12 and Tom's Guide13. VIZIO's top of the line Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos, the SB46514-F6 has been named "The Best Sound Bar" by Wirecutter14, "Best Sound Bar for 2019" by Digital Trends15 and awarded an Editors' Choice by HighDefDigest16. The SB36514-G6 sound bar system received an Editors' Choice from Digital Trends17, while CNET18 described the SB36512-F6 Sound System as "Excellent", awarding it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. The SB3621n-G8 sound bar is a Digital Trends Recommended Product for 201919 and Wirecutter20 named VIZIO's SB3651 surround sound bar their "Best Budget Pick".

© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Google, YouTube and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.



1To use AirPlay, one only needs an iOS device running iOS 12.3 or later, or a Mac running 10.14.5 or later, connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.

2The Chromecast built-in update is available only to eligible SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home™, VIZIO's on-screen smart TV experience.

3Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Based on Units, Dec. 24, 2017 – Apr. 20, 2019 Combined

4Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Dolby Atmos, Jan. 6, 2019 – Sep. 28, 2019 vs Dec. 31, 2017 – Sep. 22, 2018 Combined.

5Visit Cnet.com for the Best of CES 2019 (published: January 10, 2019)

6Visit DigitalTrends.com for the Best of CES 2019 (published: January 10, 2019)

7Visit DigitalTrends.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum X review (published August 30, 2019)

8Visit Reviewed.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum X review (published: June 3, 2019)

9Visit IGN.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum review (published May 22, 2019)

10Visit HighDefDigest.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum review (published May 21, 2019)

11Visit Reviewed.com for the Best of CES (published: January 11, 2019)

12Visit Highdefdigest.com for Best Gear of CES 2019 (published May 21, 2019)

13Visit Tomsguide.com for the VIZIO M-Series Quantum review (published June 25, 2019)

14Visit Wirecutter.com for The Best Sound Bar article (published September 9, 2018)

15Visit digitaltrends.com for the Best Sound bars for 2019 (published September 9, 2019)

16Visit HighDefDigest.com for the VIZIO SB46514-F6 review (published April 26, 2019)

17Visit DigitalTrends.com for the VIZIO SB36514-G6 (published September 12, 2019)

18Visit Cnet.com for the VIZIO SB36512-F6 review (published June 12, 2019)

19Visit DigitalTrends.com for the VIZIO SB3621n-G6 (published July 17, 2019)

20Visit Wirecutter.com for the Best Sound bar article (published September 9, 2018)

SOURCE VIZIO