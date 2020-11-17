VIZIO Taps Nielsen To Measure Advanced TV Campaigns

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO Ads, the direct-to-device advertising business for VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand, today announced that it will use Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings to help advertisers better measure and optimize digital audience metrics across VIZIO SmartCast® inventory on VIZIO connected TVs (CTV). This follows the recent announcement that Nielsen will measure addressable campaigns on VIZIO that utilize the open addressable standard developed by Project OAR.

With the expansion of Nielsen measurement, media buyers and sellers will have the ability to understand and verify an ad's audiences across all VIZIO Smart TVs. The audience measurement from Nielsen will enable advertisers to verify impressions based on specific parameters, such as age or gender.

"As audiences continue to shift to streaming across various devices and services, having a trusted third party measurement currency is critical to deliver measurement consistency, scaled innovation, and ultimately provide brands with the ability to invest with confidence," said Adam Gerber, President of Global Investment at GroupM's Essence. "The use of Nielsen's measurement will accelerate our ability to utilize VIZIOs direct-to-device ads business as part of a broader TV and video investment strategy."

"Implementing Nielsen advanced TV measurement will be a catalyst for our already exploding ads business because it enables brands to transact on traditional linear and connected TV seamlessly," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO's Platform Business. "This collaboration is one of many important steps we are taking to give our brand, agency and publisher partners the tools and confidence to succeed in the fast changing CTV market."

As VIZIO continues to build out its ads business unit and addressable platform for Project OAR, Nielsen's measurement will provide more transparency, flexibility and performance metrics for brand advertisers. The expanded relationship with VIZIO and Nielsen across addressable and CTV enables better precision for marketers, more relevant ads for consumers and greater flexibility for programmers.

"With two-thirds of U.S. households using connected devices, independent third-party measurement is critical to be able to monetize across CTV and linear addressable inventory in a more scalable way," said Scott Brown, GM of Audience Measurement at Nielsen. "Expanding our advanced TV footprint to measure both VIZIO's addressable OAR and CTV inventory is an important step in measuring all audiences and ultimately to help marketers understand the true incremental reach they get by extending their strategy across platforms."

VIZIO has built an unparalleled direct-to-device response advertising engine for modern marketers to deliver better ad experiences at scale. VIZIO Ads offers ad buyers and sellers more relevant and targeted advertising opportunities across premium addressable TV inventory within 150+ linear TV channels, as well as advertising opportunities across the SmartCast operating system including launch and discovery environments and within the many OTT apps featured on the SmartCast platform.

About VIZIO Ads

The VIZIO Ads mission is to deliver a more relevant TV advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree™, SmartCast™ and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads delivers advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S. Learn more here: www.vizioads.com .

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and #1 Sound Bar Brand[2] in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot[3] and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos[4]. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

©2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available to consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

[1] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 combined.

[2] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Based on Units, Dec. 24, 2017 – Feb. 15, 2020 Combined.

[3] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Quantum dots included, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 – Nov. 30, 2019 vs. Dec. 31, 2017 – Nov. 24, 2018 combined.

[4] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Dolby Atmos, Jan. 6, 2019 – Sep. 28, 2019 vs Dec. 31, 2017 – Sep. 22, 2018 Combined.

SOURCE VIZIO

Related Links

http://www.vizioads.com/

