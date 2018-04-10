VIZIO Unveils Best Picture Ever with 2018 P-Series® Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV

Serving as the ultimate combination of vibrant color, crystalline clarity and spectacular contrast, the 65" P-Series Quantum exists to elevate the home-theater experience. As VIZIO's brightest TV yet, the P-Series Quantum features UltraBright 2000 which delivers an unmatched level of luminance, taking the realism Dolby Vision HDR provides, to the next level1. Projecting up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, UltraBright 2000 allows P-Series Quantum viewers to experience dramatic highlights like never before. VIZIO's powerful Active Full Array Max backlight combines a powerful full array backlight with 192 local dimming zones to dynamically adjust to precisely mimic on-screen content. These simultaneous adjustments add brilliance to bright elements in a scene while also producing VIZIO's purest black levels. Equipped with VIZIO's advanced Quantum Color Spectrum technology, the P-Series utilizes more than one billion colors to impeccably match every hue and tone with cinematic color closer to what the human eye sees. Clear Action™ 960 stabilizes imagery and reduces motion blur, allowing viewers to enjoy intense action scenes with powerful image processing and a 240Hz effective refresh rate for a smoother, more natural picture.

"The P-Series Quantum combines the best VIZIO picture quality technologies and wraps them in a beautifully modern aesthetic," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "With up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 192 zones of local dimming and advanced quantum dot technology, viewers enjoy the ideal blend of brightness, contrast and color for a home-theater experience that rivals the cinema. Our 2018 SmartCast OS opens the door to an expansive collection of streaming options while also allowing the P-Series Quantum to fit seamlessly into Amazon and Google smart home ecosystems thanks to voice-control support."

From everyday users to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts, the 2018 SmartCast OS ensures VIZIO users are met with a versatile and intuitive smart TV experience. Popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle and Xumo can be instantly accessed on the TV screen using the included remote1. Users can also download the free SmartCast Mobile™ app to turn their smartphone into a touchscreen remote. To round out the streaming app experience, the SmartCast OS features Google Chromecast built-in which allows users to access thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps for a range of free, subscription and paid content.

The VIZIO 2018 SmartCast OS also serves as the perfect smart home companion. With voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can control their TVs without lifting a finger. By utilizing speaking commands, users can turn their TVs on and off, change channels or adjust volume – and for Google Assistant users, even stream content to the TV.

Offering an elevated level of craftsmanship, the P-Series Quantum features a distinguished bezel-less design that further draws viewers into its striking picture. Sophisticated silver styling around the perimeter is complemented by minimalist polished aluminum legs that serve as a seamless foundational element. From a modern aesthetic, to premium picture quality technologies and an intuitive smart TV experience, the 2018 VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV serves as an ideal solution for consumers seeking an unmatched home-theater experience.

For more information on the 2018 VIZIO P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV, visit VIZIO.com.

1 Other HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG are also supported

2 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand and sold over 75 million products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV brand in America1 and is the #1 sound bar brand in America2. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2017 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2017 VIZIO SmartCast E, M and P-Series Displays all received Reviewed.com's Editor's Choice awards3 and were listed as the site's "Best of the Year." The 2017 VIZIO M-Series SmartCast Display received CNET's Editor's Choice with an 8.6 rating4. The M-Series also received the Editor's Choice from PCmag5. VIZIO's SB3851 was rated "The Best Budget Soundbar" by The Wirecutter6, a New York Times company, and VIZIO's SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET7. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

© 2018 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

