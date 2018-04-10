VIZIO Unveils Next Era of Smart TV with Launch of the 2018 SmartCast™ OS

"The 2018 SmartCast OS truly enables smart TV for all. Whether you seek simplicity, are looking for value and endless content options or are in search of a smart home entertainment centerpiece, SmartCast is the answer," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "The versatility of SmartCast is complemented by our ability to push out free, cloud-based updates to users at any time. So regardless of when a user purchased their SmartCast product, they will be able to enjoy the latest apps, features and enhancements without having to wait on downloads."

The 2018 SmartCast OS is a versatile smart TV solution that delivers the latest in 4K Ultra HD and HDR entertainment. SmartCast accommodates a range of users, from those simply seeking easy-to-use smart TV features, to cord-cutters and even smart home enthusiasts. SmartCast Home™ brings popular, must-have apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle, Xumo and Pluto TV1. Content recommendations also appear on SmartCast Home, which features easy-to-browse free and trending content suggestions that are instantly accessible with the included remote. If users know what they want to watch, but need help finding it, the Universal Search feature conveniently enables searching across multiple apps at once.

Offering voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, SmartCast also serves as the perfect smart home companion. This compatibility allows users to control their TVs without lifting a finger. By utilizing spoken commands, users can turn their TVs on and off, change channels or adjust volume – and for Google Assistant users, even stream content to the TV.

The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast OS provides users with an incredible array of live TV features, including a built-in TV tuner, giving cord-cutters access to free local broadcast TV via an over-the-air antenna2. Additionally, with Google Chromecast built-in, users have access to thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps. The free SmartCast Mobile™ app allows users to turn their smartphones into a touchscreen remote that allows them to browse and control a range of free, subscription and paid content from Chromecast-enabled apps.

Coming soon, the VIZIO SmartCast platform will also include YouTube TV and a new steaming service geared to cord-cutters. Designed to take the entertainment experience one step further, the soon-to-launch streaming service will allow cord-cutters to stream from over one hundred free streaming Internet channels. This new feature will feel like a traditional cable TV service without the boxes, antennas and, most importantly, the subscription fees. From news to sports, movies, talk shows, concerts and more, users will be able to browse the on-screen guide and select from a variety of free streaming selections – all without subscriptions or transaction fees.

For more information on VIZIO SmartCast visit VIZIO.com.

1 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

2 Over-the-air antenna sold separately.

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand and sold over 75 million products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV brand in America1 and is the #1 sound bar brand in America2. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2017 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2017 VIZIO SmartCast E, M and P-Series Displays all received Reviewed.com's Editor's Choice awards3 and were listed as the site's "Best of the Year." The 2017 VIZIO M-Series SmartCast Display received CNET's Editor's Choice with an 8.6 rating4. The M-Series also received the Editor's Choice from PCmag5. VIZIO's SB3851 was rated "The Best Budget Soundbar" by The Wirecutter6, a New York Times company, and VIZIO's SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET7. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

