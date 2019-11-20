VIZIO Updates SmartCast™ TVs with Faster Performance and New Features Ahead of the Holiday Season

The SmartCast 3.5 update includes quicker startup and load times, faster input switching, and improved remote-control responsiveness while using SmartCast. Users can more seamlessly scroll through the SmartCast platform, making it easier than ever to find their favorite content. They can also quickly jump into and out of their favorite apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. Switching inputs from Apple AirPlay or VIZIO WatchFree™ and returning to SmartCast home is now also significantly faster. SmartCast 3.5 brings users an improved content discovery experience, just in time for the holidays.

"We know consumers want to upgrade their entertainment experiences this holiday season," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "These SmartCast performance updates, paired with award-winning picture quality, rich smart home integrations, and competitive holiday pricing, make VIZIO SmartCast TVs the best all-in-one value purchase this holiday season."

A range of VIZIO SmartCast TVs are discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. In addition to great holiday deals, VIZIO is making Pandora, the music streaming app used by tens of millions of consumers, available on the SmartCast platform. As part of the launch, VIZIO SmartCast TV owners will also be eligible to receive a 90-day free trial of Pandora Premium by going to VIZIO.com/Pandora. Users can also pair a VIZIO sound bar with their SmartCast TV to bring an enhanced sound experience to any holiday gathering.

VIZIO continues to deliver the ultimate customer value this season with the latest smart home features and integrations built-in to the SmartCast platform. Not only are VIZIO SmartCast TVs compatible with voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices, they also come enabled with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. Users can stream thousands of their favorite movies, TV shows, music, and photos directly to their TVs. In addition to these rich integrations, VIZIO provides users with even more value through their free-to-use streaming service, WatchFree. With WatchFree, consumers have access to more than 150 channels, powered by Pluto TV, featuring news, sports, movies, TV shows, music and more.

With holiday discounts, the latest tech and smart home functionality built-in, and an award-winning consumer experience, VIZIO Smart TVs have never been a better value.

Deals at Costco include:

The VIZIO 75" PX-Series will be $900 off at $1599.99 from Nov. 22 – Dec 2 .

will be off at from – . The VIZIO 65" PX-Series will be $500 off at $999.99 from Nov. 29 – Dec 2 .

Deals at Best Buy include:

About VIZIO

