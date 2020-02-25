Vizion.ai Open Analytics and ML Service Delivers Breakthrough Simplicity, Speed and Economics on Intel Optane Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizion.ai, the industry-leading open analytics and machine learning service, is delivering benefits to enterprise customers by optimizing the Vizion.ai solution for Intel architecture. Vizion.ai, built on 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and accelerated by Intel Optane technology, is a SaaS service that revolutionizes how customers search, analyze, and store massive volumes of data while significantly lowering costs. By applying Vizion.ai's AI and Machine Learning capabilities to machine-generated analytics data, customers get game-changing insights such as their alerts for unusual activity and pointers to problems that put organizations at risk.

Through this strategic partnership, customers and Intel partners can be assured that Vizion.ai is enabled and optimized on Intel's core and adjacent products and platforms and represents a solid commitment for long-term support. Panzura is also working with Intel and data service providers like phoenixNAP to accelerate sales by creating new opportunities for channel partners to differentiate and grow their businesses.

"Our vision with Vizion.ai is to bring the best open source analytics and ML to the masses," said Geoff Tudor, Vizion.ai Vice President and General Manager. "Companies want to better manage their infrastructure, view their customer's journey across applications, and detect possible security breaches, all of which Vizion.ai delivers. We are honored to work jointly with Intel on delivering to our customer's needs and look forward to sharing the benefits of our high-performance Log Analytics solution."

Jeremy Rader, GM of Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions for Intel said, "As we continue to push past barriers to innovate and help customers solve their most difficult data challenges, we look to revolutionary companies like Vision.ai who offer next-generation technology platforms, based on an Intel platform foundation. We anticipate sharing the benefits of their expertise in open source analytics and Machine Learning service for enterprise data with our joint customers and partners."

Vizion.ai keeps all data, including fast-growing machine-generated data, ultrawarm, searchable, easily accessible, and available at a lower cost versus other analytics services. Customers never have to tier off data for ML training, ensuring the most reliable and accurate results, and they can store analytics data indefinitely using breakthrough cost reduction storage technology. Built on an Intel backbone of 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and accelerated by Intel Optane persistent memory, Vizion.ai provides superior scale for even higher-performance Log Analytics workloads while dramatically minimizing the cost economics.

Channel Enablement

An early adopter and channel partner benefitting from Vizion.ai's higher performance and better economic model is phoenixNAP.

When phoenixNAP, a premier global IT services provider, was looking to bring Elasticsearch Service into its product portfolio, it turned to Vizion.ai to help their customers manage vast volumes of metadata to be searched and stored in object storage. "Organizations across the board are battling to manage the burgeoning amount of machine-generated data or metadata," said William Bell, phoenixNAP's EVP of Product. "Elasticsearch presents challenges in managing server clusters and usually requires data to be stored in flash storage, which becomes increasingly costly as data volumes increase. We used Vizion.ai to store the data in highly scalable object storage and Intel Optane DC persistent memory for caching. Delivering Elasticsearch as a Service powered by Vizion.ai, we have new opportunities to differentiate our data center services and help our partners grow."

"We observed a reduction in latency by 80 percent and accelerated indexing by 3x compared to a popular hyperscale cloud environment. Our customers can now analyze the data they keep in our data centers without needing to validate the data sovereignty of a new provider. Also, Vizion.ai measures the performance of infrastructure using persistent memory and compares it to the speed of software running in a public cloud service," adds Bell.

phoenixNAP customers leverage the Vizion.ai Analytics Service for Elasticsearch™ with Intel Optane persistent memory for use cases such as log management and analytics, system health monitoring, application performance monitoring, real-time incident response, security information and event management (SIEM), IoT and more.

About Vizion.ai

Vizion.ai unlocks the power of multi-cloud data by making it easier to find and share data scattered across siloed public and private clouds. As a multi-cloud data services platform, Vizion.ai provides a single, unified view of data across the enterprise. It includes cloud scale services such as powerful search, analysis, recovery, and control of multi-cloud data. This enables enterprises to rapidly collect, process and store information to drive insights and action at scale. Vizion.ai launched in August 2018 and currently has two services in its marketplace: Vizion.ai Analytics Service for Files and Vizion.ai Analytics Service for Elasticsearch. Vizion.ai is powered by Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud file and data management, a $68 billion market.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in collaborative file and data management for the global enterprise, which includes Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Panzura Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, ML analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world.

