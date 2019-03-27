Vizion.ai Puts the Elastic in Elasticsearch infrastructure with Launch of New Vizion.ai Elasticsearch Service

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Data Conference 2019 — Multi-cloud file and data services provider Panzura today announced the general availability of the Vizion.ai Elasticsearch Service (Vizion.ai ESS) on its Vizion.ai platform service. Elasticsearch users can now reap the power of a serverless model to deploy Elasticstacks (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana and Beats) in seconds without worrying about cluster size, scale limitations and on-going management. Vizion.ai ESS puts the elastic in search infrastructure, making it easy to collect and derive data insights with Elasticsearch faster and more cost-effective than ever before.

Elasticsearch is widely used by millions around the world for enterprise search to monitor server logs, application data and clickstreams. Vizion.ai ESS enables businesses to quickly ingest, index, search and analyze many types of unstructured data, from log files to Internet of Things (IoT) telemetry data to security events to customer clickstreams, providing scalable and real-time search.

"As a leading managed services provider, we deliver innovative solutions which enable our customers to enhance business outcomes," said William Bell, executive vice president of products, phoenixNAP. "We are excited to offer the Vizion.ai ElasticSearch Service delivering unprecedented one-click simplicity, performance, security and scalability to our customers for several use cases such as logs-as-a-service, IoT-as-a-service, security monitoring and customer experience analytics."

With Vizion.ai ESS, line of business, IT operations, DevOps and managed service provider professionals benefit from:

Elastic Simplicity : One-click provisioning of one or many Elasticsearch clusters in seconds via automated, serverless deployment; deploy in a multi-tenant or dedicated cluster in AWS or in a private cloud managed service.

: One-click provisioning of one or many Elasticsearch clusters in seconds via automated, serverless deployment; deploy in a multi-tenant or dedicated cluster in AWS or in a private cloud managed service. Elastic Scale : Consume as a microservice in seconds and scale from test to PBs without resizing clusters or changing/redesigning the cluster architecture and size.

: Consume as a microservice in seconds and scale from test to PBs without resizing clusters or changing/redesigning the cluster architecture and size. Elastic Savings : Pay for what is used, with no minimum commitment and save 25-50 percent compared to alternative services.

: Pay for what is used, with no minimum commitment and save 25-50 percent compared to alternative services. Elastic Security : Data is secured, encrypted, backed up and replicated for disaster recovery and provides an automated, simple stack setup that protects from administrative error and misconfigurations.

Vizion.ai ESS supports the full 6.5 Elasticstack (ELK) and the open elasticsearch API. The service is perfect for first-time and experienced Elasticsearch users who need a low-risk, fast-deploy environment that can scale to production quickly.

"Setting up the infrastructure to run Elasticsearch means making big decisions up front about sizing and architecture," said Geoff Tudor, VP and GM of Vizion.ai. "With Vizion.ai ESS, enterprise users eliminate these issues. Users can build apps for security operations, application performance, and infrastructure monitoring with our open APIs. They can launch a small instance in just one click, then scale as they move toward production, paying only for what they need. We're bringing an elastic experience to deploying Elasticsearch."

Vizion.ai ESS is the second service to be offered in the Vizion.ai multi-cloud data services marketplace. Vizion.ai File Search Service, the first service announced in August, enables customers to search, analyze and control unstructured file data in leading NFS and SMB file systems including Panzura CloudFS, NetApp, Isilon and VNX.

Pricing

Pricing is based on average gigabytes indexed per day, starting at $30/GB. For example, indexing 1GB per day for 30 days results in an indexing bill of $30. The platform scales to support multiple terabytes of indexing per day to handle workloads from the smallest developer to the largest enterprise. Additional pricing information can be found at www.vizion.ai/pricing . Signup for a free 30-day trial (up to $1000 value) at www.vizion.ai/signup.

Join us at O'Reilly Strata

Vizion.ai is participating in O'Reilly Strata this week in San Francisco. Geoff Tudor will present, " Go Serverless with Elasticsearch! " at 5:10 PM today in location 2003. Live demos are available at booth #1236.

Resources and more information available at https://www.vizion.ai/elastic

About Vizion.ai

Vizion.ai unlocks the power of multi-cloud data by making it easier to find and share data scattered across siloed public and private clouds. It provides a single, unified view of data across the enterprise, with powerful search, analysis, recovery, and control of multi-cloud data, enabling enterprises to rapidly collect, process and store information to drive insights and action at scale. Vizion.ai launched in August 2018 and currently has two services in its marketplace: Vizion.ai File Search Service and Vizion.ai Elasticsearch Service. Vizion.ai is powered by Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud file and data management, a $68 billion market. The Panzura portfolio includes Panzura Freedom NAS and Vizion.ai, and its products and services are deployed in more than 7,500 enterprises in 33 countries.

