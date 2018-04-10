VIZIO's All-New 2018 P-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV Collection Turns Every Pixel Into a Masterpiece of Color, Clarity and Contrast

Expansive colors, superior HDR performance and pristine 4K detail allow the 2018 P-Series 4K HDR Smart TVs to deliver a jaw-dropping experience in every frame. Dolby Vision HDR enhances images by elevating color, detail and depth for an extraordinary level of realism. VIZIO's high-performance Active Full Array Pro™ backlight combines a powerful full array backlight with up to 120 local dimming zones, resulting in added vibrancy and incredibly deep black levels. Water will shimmer and fire will flicker with more luminance than ever before thanks to UltraBright 1000 which features up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness to deliver intensely realistic on-screen imagery. Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology, the P-Series utilizes more than one billion colors in each scene to impeccably match every hue and tone with incredible accuracy. Clear Action™ 720 with superior motion clarity ensures fast-action content looks both smooth and razor-sharp thanks to powerful image processing and a 240Hz effective refresh rate achieved with backlight scanning.

"Picture quality technologies like Ultra Color Spectrum, Dolby Vision HDR and UltraBright 1000 enable the P-Series to take 4K HDR performance to the next level," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Incredibly realistic on-screen imagery is complemented by cutting-edge smart TV features to round out the collection's entertainment experience. VIZIO SmartCast OS not only expands discovery and streaming options so consumers can watch content they love from their favorite apps, but also serves as an ideal centerpiece to any smart home with easy-to-use voice-control support through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant."

From everyday users to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts, the 2018 SmartCast OS ensures VIZIO users are met with a versatile and intuitive smart TV experience. Popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Crackle and Xumo can be instantly accessed on the TV screen using the included remote1. Users can also download the free SmartCast Mobile™ app to turn their smartphone into a touchscreen remote. To round out the streaming app experience, the SmartCast OS features Google Chromecast built-in which allows users to access thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps for a range of free, subscription and paid content.

The VIZIO 2018 SmartCast OS also serves as the perfect smart home companion. With voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users to control their TVs without lifting a finger. By utilizing speaking commands, users can turn their TVs on and off, change channels or adjust volume – and for Google Assistant users, even stream content to the TV.

Offering a gorgeous edge-to-edge screen design and sophisticated aluminum styling, the P-Series is an ideal focal point for any room in the home. The three-sided bezel-less design pushes the screen virtually to the edge of the display for a more immersive viewing experience. This modern aesthetic, combined with videophile-worthy picture quality and an intuitive smart TV experience makes the 2018 VIZIO P-Series 4K HDR collection an ideal focal point for any next-level entertainment setup.

For more information on the 2018 VIZIO P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV collection, visit VIZIO.com.

2018 P-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV Collection



VIZIO P-Series® 55" 4K HDR Smart TV (P55-F1) MSRP $899.99 VIZIO P-Series® 65" 4K HDR Smart TV (P65-F1) MSRP $1,299.99 VIZIO P-Series® 75" 4K HDR Smart TV (P75-F1) MSRP $2,499.99

1 The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand and sold over 75 million products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV brand in America1 and is the #1 sound bar brand in America2. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2017 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2017 VIZIO SmartCast E, M and P-Series Displays all received Reviewed.com's Editor's Choice awards3 and were listed as the site's "Best of the Year." The 2017 VIZIO M-Series SmartCast Display received CNET's Editor's Choice with an 8.6 rating4. The M-Series also received the Editor's Choice from PCmag5. VIZIO's SB3851 was rated "The Best Budget Soundbar" by The Wirecutter6, a New York Times company, and VIZIO's SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET7. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

© 2018 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 The NPD Group, Inc./Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on TV units sold in the U.S. from Jan 5, 2014 – Nov 11, 2017

2 The NPD Group, Inc./Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on the total aggregate of sound bar units sold in the U.S. from Jan 5, 2014 – Nov 11, 2017

3 Visit reviewed.com for full reviews for the VIZIO SmartCast P-Series (published: 11/3/2017), VIZIO SmartCast M-Series (published: 10/2/2017) and VIZIO SmartCast E-Series (published: 5/5/2017)

4 Visit CNET.com for the full review, published 11/7/2017

5 Visit pcmag.com for the full VIZIO M65-E0 review, published 9/12/17

6 Visit thewirecutter.com for the full article, published 6/22/17

7 Visit CNET.com for the full VIZIO SB3621 review, published 8/21/17

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizios-all-new-2018-p-series-4k-hdr-smart-tv-collection-turns-every-pixel-into-a-masterpiece-of-color-clarity-and-contrast-300626933.html

SOURCE VIZIO, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vizio.com

