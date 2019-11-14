VIZIO's Holiday Sales Start Strong with Sam's Club's November One Day Event Deals

VIZIO is committed to providing the best home entertainment value to consumers with award-winning picture quality, rich smart home integrations, and competitive pricing. VIZIO pushes that value over the top with features like AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in that are available across VIZIO's full TV product line. Users can stream thousands of their favorite movies, TV shows, music, and photos directly to their TVs with no additional devices required.

"Sam's Club November One Day Event dramatically exceeded our sales expectations, led by 50" TVs below $250 and 70" TVs below $550," said Paul Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Sales, VIZIO. "This strong start to the holiday season is exactly the type of performance we expect to have for the rest of the year."

"We see a lot of consumers looking for TVs around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it's exciting to offer high-quality items at great values," said Kameron Keesling, Senior Merchant, Televisions, Sam's Club. "For this Black Friday, we will offer savings both in our clubs and on SamsClub.com on TVs ranging from 40-inch all the way to 75-inch."

VIZIO SmartCast TVs go beyond streaming, providing built-in value with the latest Smart Home features and integrations. Users can easily share their favorite content on their VIZIO TV thanks to AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. They can also use their voice to control the TV offering a hands-free entertainment experience as a result of integrations of all three voice assistants: Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

VIZIO provides users with even more value through their free-to-use streaming service, WatchFreeTM. With WatchFree, consumers have access to more than 150 channels of popular news, sports, movies, TV shows, and music, including content from MTV, Comedy Central, and more.

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience to our community of connected consumers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV company, the #1 Sound Bar Brand1 in America and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos2. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards. The 2019 P-Series Quantum X received a Best of CES 2019 award from both CNET3 and Digital Trends4 and has earned Editors' Choice awards from Digital Trends5, and USAToday's Reviewed.com6. IGN7 called the 2019 P-Series Quantum "Stunning", giving it a 9.3/10 rating while HighDefDigest8 awarded it an Editors' Choice. The 2019 M-Series Quantum TVs have earned Editors' Choice awards from USAToday's Reviewed.com9, HighDefDigest10 and Tom's Guide11. VIZIO's top of the line Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos, the SB46514-F6 has been named "The Best Sound Bar" by Wirecutter12, "Best Sound Bar for 2019" by Digital Trends13 and awarded an Editors' Choice by HighDefDigest14. The SB36514-G6 sound bar system received an Editors' Choice from Digital Trends15, while CNET16 described the SB36512-F6 Sound System as "Excellent", awarding it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. The SB3621n-G8 sound bar is a Digital Trends Recommended Product for 201917 and Wirecutter18 named VIZIO's SB3651 surround sound bar their "Best Budget Pick".

