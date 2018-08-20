Vizorfy, Inc Unveils the World's First Peer-to-Peer Container Image Distribution Platform Geared to Maximize Utilization of Accessibility, Bandwidth, Security, and Speed

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Vizorfy Corporation have developed the world's first Peer-to-Peer (P2P) technology for the Docker Container ecosystem.

Vizorfy's goal is to save clients tremendous amounts of time and bandwidth and maximize under-utilized idle compute resources while optimizing the transfer of container images across all cloud and hybrid infrastructures. Their choice of hardened, well-established and efficient multicore compressors allows as much as an 87% reduction in container image size. This is an incredible win for everyone using Docker containers in terms of reducing overall out-of-control operational costs.

Vizorfy "one-click installs" in seconds and is ready to use out of the box. There is no need to hassle with the typical configuration issues that come along with monolithic centralized Enterprise application servers.

Every image is transferred using a multilayer security implementation, which includes up to AES 256 military grade encryption, over industry standard network protocols HTTP/S. Vizorfy's exclusive and unique mitosis feature is designed to install "vfy peers" from existing "vfy peers" within our client's network using a blockchain-style implementation, allowing users to control accessibility to share images instantaneously. The first class P2P highly decentralized design demonstrates container image distribution allowing peer replication on demand at an unprecedented pace.

Media Contact: Shay Hoffmaster, 200346@email4pr.com, 1-833-VIZORFY (1-833-849-6739) Website at www.vizorfy.com

SOURCE Vizorfy, Inc.

