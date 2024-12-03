VIZpin Expands its Visitor Management and Access Control Solutions with the Entegrity Smart Video Intercom Panel

Affordable System Features Quick and Easy Install for Multifamily Properties

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZpin today announced the expansion of its Entegrity Smart brand of Visitor Management and Access Control Solutions with the addition of a Video Intercom Panel. The Video Intercom Panel's self-learning design requires no programming, simply plug it in and it automatically detects the nearest Bluetooth door/gate controller and populates the directory.

The Entegrity Smart Video Intercom Panel is ideal for multifamily properties and ensures seamless experience for guests and residents, with no training needed. Visitors simply search for a resident by name, place a video call and residents can unlock the door remotely right from their smartphones.

Paul Bodell, President and CEO of VIZpin, stated, "At VIZpin, we are committed to providing innovative, affordable, cutting-edge products that are very easy to use. Entegrity Smart Video Intercom Panel is the only product on the market that doesn't need to be programmed and doesn't require a separate database. We also don't charge a per-unit service fee, making it much more affordable than comparable video intercom solutions."

The Video Intercom Panel is Power over Ethernet (PoE) and installs in minutes making it perfect for retrofitting older intercom systems. It's weather and vandal resistant design makes it the easiest, most affordable way for residents to let their visitors, contractors and delivery people into gates, buildings, package rooms and more.

For more information on the Entegrity Smart suite of products powered by VIZpin, please visit https://entegritysmart.com .

About VIZpin and Entegrity Smart

VIZpin is a SaaS company providing a full suite of access control solutions. Entegrity Smart is VIZpin's innovative smartphone access control and visitor management product line, revolutionizing how businesses balance security and convenience. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services and pride ourselves on fostering a dynamic, collaborative work environment.

Media Contact:

Wendi Grinnell

Entegrity Smart Property Solutions

[email protected]

717.466.2045

SOURCE VIZpin Inc.