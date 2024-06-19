Vizrt launches new out-of-the-box graphics production solution Viz Trio Go

With Viz Trio Go, broadcast-grade graphics are now accessible for any size production

BERGEN, Norway , June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizrt, the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, today announces Viz Trio Go ­– an out-of-the-box 3D graphics creation and control tool.

The offering combines compact hardware with the full might of Viz Trio, the most widely used and versatile control application for graphics in broadcast tech, and Viz Engine, Vizrt's powerful graphics platform to enable total graphics production via NDI® workflows.

User interface of the new Viz Trio Go, highlighting one of the sports graphics templates. Example of a news graphic created with Viz Trio Go. Example of a sports graphic created in Viz Trio Go.

Add broadcast-quality graphics to any live production

Viz Trio Go has been designed with smaller production hubs in mind so local and regional stations, or OB van operations have access to top-shelf graphics solutions at an affordable price.

"Historically, smaller or more regional broadcasters operate with limited budgets, and limited resources – often one staff member wears many hats. We realize the challenges these stations are facing, including that to remain competitive in today's current landscape, they must deliver content that is visually engaging, similar to the bigger broadcasters," explains Ionut 'Johnny' Pogacean, Senior Product Manager, Vizrt.

With Viz Trio Go, any size broadcaster can create high-quality visuals with ease regardless of budget or technical expertise. It's a plug-and-play solution to help users go to air faster, ensuring seamless integration with existing workflows, reducing the need for extensive training, or additional personnel.

Free templates, free training

Viz Trio Go comes with free customizable graphics packages, modeled after the world's top sports and news broadcasters. The templates can be easily modified using Viz Artist, a real-time 3D motion graphics design tool used by graphics designers to build scenes for any type of media production including virtual sets.

To support new users in learning Viz Trio Go, Viz University has created a free unique course accessible the moment the machine is turned on. No additional login is necessary, users will be taken directly to the course from their monitor where they will learn all about the Viz Trio software, Viz Engine, Viz Artist and more.

Committed to making high-end graphics accessible

To support any size content creator in gaining advanced graphics capabilities, Vizrt has introduced a deal offering a significant discount on Viz Trio Go with the purchase of a TriCaster or Viz 3Play*.

Additionally, NVG1 customers can trade in their units for Viz Trio Go and obtain a 50% discount until the end of the year. *

For more information on Viz Trio Go, visit: www.vizrt.com/products/viz-trio-go/

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Vizrt

Vizrt is the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators.

With a 25-year history of inventing new simplified workflows for storytelling whether it is in the news, sports, broadcast, education, entertainment, live events, digital media, advertising, or anywhere else video lives, Vizrt has helped define and reshape the way video is created and shared with the world.

Dedicated to delivering ground-breaking solutions for customers across graphics, cloud, remote and live production, live streaming, sports productions, virtual reality and virtual studios, and infrastructure – Vizrt enables more stories, better told.

In a world where attention spans are short, grabbing and holding onto audiences for entertainment, education or information requires craft, design, and vision. Vizrt's team of 24/7 on-call experts and market-leading creative solutions, offers everything storytellers need to dazzle audiences, simply, effectively, and beautifully.

Billions of people watch stories or video powered by Vizrt everyday including from media companies such as Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, NHL, NFL, NRK, Sky Group, The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, MTV, USA TODAY, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NASA, PWC, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

Vizrt is a global company with 700 employees in over 40 countries and is privately owned by Nordic Capital.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441719/Monitor_Perspetive_Viz_Trio_Go.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441720/Viz_Trio_Go_News_Graphic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441721/Viz_Trio_Go_Sports_Graphic.jpg

SOURCE Vizrt