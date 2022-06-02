VIZSLA SILVER EXTENDS HIGH GRADE MINERALIZATION AT SOUTHERN END OF NAPOLEON, INTERSECTING 2,098 G/T AGEQ OVER 4.30 METRES

NP-22-258 returned 2,098 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.30 metres true width (mTW) (1,139 g/t silver, 11.48 g/t gold, 0.32 % lead and 0.85 % zinc) including:

"The Napoleon southern extension continues to be the primary target for near-term resource growth within the Napoleon Vein Corridor," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "Our local model of a gently plunging epithermal system has led to the discovery of a new high-grade mineralized shoot marked by increasing grades and widths along strike and down plunge to the south. Furthermore, today's reported high-grade intercepts demonstrate that Napoleon is more than a single structure, it is interpreted to be a vein system with multiple splays hosting great potential for additional resource growth. Drilling continues with three rigs, including one direction rig, focussed on resource expansion and conversion along the Napoleon Vein Corridor."

Details of the Napoleon southern extent

Infill and step-out (expansionary) drilling completed in 2021 led to an improved understanding of the controls on mineralization along the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Observations based on metal zonation and alteration continue to suggest the corridor has been tilted with the southern extent being at the top of the mineralized horizon near surface (Figure 3). Previously reported high-grade gold values closer to surface support the model (see press release dated December 16, 2021), while results reported here, with high silver grades and continued high gold grades continues to validate the model. Over the first quarter of 2022, Vizsla utilized up to four drill-rigs to target this area with the objective of testing this hypothesis and expanding the resources along strike and down plunge to the south.

Today's results outline a new high-grade, precious metals rich zone with significant widths below the Napoleon resource reported on March 1, 2022. To date, this high-grade footprint has been traced over ~800 metres along strike, ~300 metres down dip and remains open at depth. Moving forward, Vizsla plans to continue expanding and infilling this high-grade zone ahead of the planned resource update in Q4 of this year.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated True

width Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) % % (g/t)



NP-22-243 524.20 525.20 1.00 0.61 174 0.17 2.26 6.29 489 NAPOLEON



NP-22-252 396.75 398.80 2.05 1.44 173 1.10 0.33 0.69 296 NAPOLEON



Includes 396.75 397.80 1.05 0.74 310 1.29 0.32 0.86 454





NP-22-254 375.25 376.45 1.20 0.87 227 0.51 0.36 1.40 268 NAPOLEON



NP-22-256 653.45 658.75 5.30 4.19 210 0.91 0.16 1.65 349 NAPOLEON



Includes 653.45 654.45 1.00 0.79 454 0.39 0.32 2.34 486





Includes 654.45 655.60 1.15 0.91 542 0.60 0.37 3.84 590





NP-22-258 493.15 498.55 5.40 4.30 1139 11.48 0.32 0.85 2098 NAPOLEON



NP-22-264 306.95 309.00 2.05 1.62 118 0.68 0.89 9.01 537 HW SPLAY



Includes 307.80 309.00 1.20 0.95 130 0.74 1.35 15.10 796





NP-22-264 319.70 322.20 2.50 2.00 504 2.12 1.15 1.54 764 NAPOLEON



Includes 321.15 322.20 1.05 4.76 901 4.30 0.37 1.39 1308





NP-22-265 381.40 382.90 1.50 1.13 102 0.19 0.15 0.49 140 NAPOLEON



Includes 382.60 382.90 0.30 0.22 456 0.74 0.57 2.01 607





NP-22-268 366.65 374.85 8.20 5.00 182 2.60 0.81 2.32 500 HW SPLAY



Includes 366.65 368.15 1.50 0.91 637 9.04 2.07 4.85 1360





Includes 368.15 369.00 0.85 0.52 355 4.90 2.30 6.48 747





NP-22-268 463.25 465.50 2.25 1.90 176 3.03 0.12 0.34 435 NAPOLEON



Includes 464.05 465.50 1.45 1.22 180 3.95 0.13 0.27 510





NP-22-269 458.65 462.90 4.25 2.76 39 0.40 0.14 5.03 264 NAPOLEON



Includes 459.45 460.85 1.40 0.91 41 0.41 0.14 7.11 345





Includes 461.70 462.35 0.65 0.42 75 1.40 0.30 6.35 434





NP-22-270 406.25 406.90 0.65 0.35 116 0.49 0.35 0.89 198 NAPOLEON



NP-22-271 456.05 465.25 9.20 7.00 223 2.76 1.54 5.01 677 HW SPLAY



Includes 457.00 457.60 0.60 0.46 789 18.50 5.68 11.70 2871





Includes 460.65 461.45 0.80 0.61 343 5.11 1.71 2.90 909





Includes 461.45 462.65 1.20 0.91 403 5.04 1.00 4.01 985





Includes 463.60 464.90 1.30 0.99 191 1.12 2.90 10.90 774





NP-22-271 508.05 516.25 8.20 6.24 393 2.92 0.40 0.94 673 NAPOLEON



Includes 510.75 511.90 1.15 0.87 1970 14.65 1.37 2.48 3274





Includes 512.40 513.60 1.20 0.91 461 2.63 0.59 1.15 731





NP-22-272 490.25 495.00 4.75 3.00 70 0.20 0.13 7.32 366 NAPOLEON



Includes 490.60 491.60 1.00 0.63 74 0.15 0.18 13.70 607





Includes 492.30 493.60 1.30 0.82 154 0.52 0.16 11.65 639





NP-22-275 370.25 376.60 6.35 4.51 191 0.79 0.12 0.47 276 HW SPLAY



Includes 370.25 370.80 0.55 0.39 980 1.40 0.49 2.42 1197





Includes 375.30 376.60 1.30 0.92 314 1.47 0.10 0.30 445





NP-22-275 610.05 613.60 3.55 2.55 189 2.88 0.36 1.96 503 NAPOLEON



Includes 610.05 610.85 0.80 0.57 128 1.19 0.94 7.05 515





Includes 613.00 613.60 0.60 0.43 936 15.35 0.86 2.06 2265





NP-22-276 NO SIGNIFICANT RESULTS



NP-22-277 375.60 384.00 8.40 7.00 151 2.63 0.24 0.55 389 HW SPLAY



Includes 376.50 377.10 0.60 0.50 315 2.32 0.33 0.38 524





Includes 378.30 379.20 0.90 0.75 630 4.94 0.43 0.47 1055





Includes 380.20 381.15 0.95 0.79 189 2.70 0.84 1.76 495





NP-22-277 422.60 427.30 4.70 3.90 237 2.35 1.75 2.89 583 NAPOLEON



Includes 422.60 423.85 1.25 1.04 491 1.69 0.41 0.91 672





Includes 423.85 425.35 1.50 1.25 177 2.66 2.57 4.69 640





NP-22-281 477.50 480.00 2.50 1.40 3585 25.84 0.32 1.07 5700 HW SPLAY



Includes 477.50 478.60 1.10 0.62 8050 58.20 0.71 2.38 12813





NP-22-281 505.70 515.35 9.65 5.40 202 1.55 0.74 1.07 387 NAPOLEON



Includes 505.70 506.30 0.60 0.34 1275 6.25 3.50 4.04 2027





Includes 510.00 511.50 1.50 0.84 398 3.75 1.89 2.75 855





Includes 514.30 515.35 1.05 0.59 386 3.09 1.79 2.51 779





NP-22-283 486.15 496.20 10.05 6.13 162 0.42 0.34 1.01 244 HW SPLAY



Includes 495.00 496.20 1.20 0.73 941 0.15 0.03 0.56 975





NP-22-283 519.30 524.10 4.80 2.93 176 1.38 1.29 2.91 432 NAPOLEON



Includes 519.30 520.50 1.20 0.73 198 1.43 2.57 5.63 597





Includes 521.85 523.05 1.20 0.73 231 2.11 1.37 2.85 546





NP-22-284 305.80 306.75 0.95 0.52 1000 3.74 7.01 1.50 1556 NAPOLEON



NP-22-284 401.60 407.10 5.50 3.03 107 0.39 0.30 0.98 184 FW SPLAY



Includes 403.10 403.65 0.55 0.30 655 2.15 2.05 6.76 1140





Includes 405.30 405.60 0.30 0.17 364 1.50 0.52 2.22 582





NP-22-289 ASSAYS PENDING



NP-22-291 ASSAYS PENDING







Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon vein.

Note: AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price

assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead, $2,505/t zinc. AgEq grades are in situe and do not consider

metallurgical recoveries.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth NP-22-243 403,635 2,586,956 478 243 -62.7 627.0 NP-22-252 403,824 2,586,126 425 272 -56.7 538.8 NP-22-254 403,652 2,586,543 426 270 -66.0 504.0 NP-22-256 403,839 2,586,649 458 273 -54.4 748.5 NP-22-258 403,807 2,586,322 447 271 -56.8 547.9 NP-22-264 403,694 2,586,597 436 267 -52.5 429.0 NP-22-265 403,823 2,586,127 425 272 -53.8 576.0 NP-22-268 403,807 2,586,323 447 271 -52.8 552.0 NP-22-269 403,694 2,586,597 436 270 -62.9 504.0 NP-22-270 403,824 2,586,126 425 272 -60.0 631.5 NP-22-271 403,807 2,586,323 447 271 -59.5 585.0 NP-22-272 403,695 2,586,597 436 270 -65.5 603.0 NP-22-275 403,953 2,586,143 458 267 -56.0 726.0 NP-22-276 403,896 2,586,225 441 270 -55.2 604.5 NP-22-277 403,807 2,586,323 447 271 -48.9 516.0 NP-22-281 403,898 2,586,225 439 269 -57.3 690.0 NP-22-283 403,804 2,586,323 446 270 -62.4 621.0 NP-22-284 403,770 2,586,090 407 269 -55.3 448.5 NP-22-289 403,849 2,586,427 481 269 -47.7 592.5 NP-22-291 403,770 2,586,090 407 269 -59.0 481.5

Table 2: Napoleon vein drillhole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.



About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 61.1 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 45.6 Moz AgEq The Technical Report, titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Panuco Project Mineral Resource Estimate Concordia, Sinaloa, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on April 7, 2022, has an effective date of March 1, 2022 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Tim Maunula, P.Geo., Principal Geologist, T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc and Kevin Murray, P.Eng, Manager Process Engineering, Ausenco.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

