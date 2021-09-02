Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare and Bethany Hamilton Partner to Launch PainBloc24® ProWomen Pain Relief Patch

"PainBloc24 ProWomen Patches for Women's Discomforts help relieve my pain and get me through my day, so I can live unstoppable. It's important to me that they have natural ingredients and provide relief without pills," said Bethany. "As a mother with limited free time, it is such a relief to not have to upend my schedule due to women's discomforts, backaches and muscle pains and continue to do what I love—whether that's surfing, being active with my children, or getting the hustle done."

"Overcoming everyday pain and obstacles is challenging, and we couldn't think of a better brand ambassador than Bethany to inspire women everywhere to be unstoppable," said Elise Donahue, president and CEO of Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare, Inc. "Women are looking for more natural and non-pill ways to reduce pain and discomforts and to truly live life with joy as Bethany advises and models."

Continued Donahue, "We're so proud to have launched earlier this year, nationwide, at select Walmart, Target, Rite Aid stores and on Amazon."

PainBloc24 ProWomen for Women's Discomforts is an innovative, efficacious pain relief patch formulated with natural menthol and other ingredients from nature, including calming lavender oil, lemon balm, chaste tree berry, magnesium, and more.

The soothing and pain-relieving ingredients are delivered via a pain relief patch made specifically for women. The patent-pending technology includes a natural permeation enhancer to increase ingredient skin absorption and a breakthrough adhesive matrix delivering sustained active ingredient release for up to eight hours. The product is very thin and features a comfortable four-way stretch adhesive that helps the product "stay stuck" all day long.

Commenting on the partnership Bethany added, "I find it rad that this is a woman-led company that is dedicated to developing products with natural ingredients that are made for women by women. This patch is so convenient, and the pink heart is so cute and fun!"

Bethany will begin appearing in PainBloc24 ProWomen national print and digital advertisements in September, sharing this news with women across the country.

About Bethany Hamilton

Bethany Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith, and hope. At the age of thirteen, Bethany lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star. One month after the attack, Bethany returned to the water and within 2 years had won her first National title. In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and in the 2011 film, SOUL SURFER. Bethany is involved in numerous charitable efforts, including the Beautifully Flawed Foundation, which reaches out to amputees and youth. Using her platform as a professional athlete to promote living a fit and healthy lifestyle, she authored the book BODY AND SOUL in 2014. She is passionate about helping young women be unstoppable in life and faith. Her greatest joy is being a wife and mother, and she continues to touch and inspire lives globally as a professional surfer and motivational speaker. To learn more, visit www.bethanyhamilton.com.

Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Based in Florida, privately held Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare, Inc. develops superior and unique over-the-counter medicines in the pain management space that are available online and at over 25,000 retail stores. Products include the PainBloc24® ProWomen line of pain relief patches and the popular PainBloc24® brand of non-prescription topical pain relievers, including capsaicin-based PainBloc24® Roll-On and lidocaine-based PainBloc24® Flexi-Stretch Pain Patches. To learn more, visit www.painbloc24.com.

PainBloc24® ProWomen

PainBloc24® ProWomen is a line of pain relief patches specifically developed for women. As a woman-led company, Vizuri learned that like themselves, when it comes to health and wellness, women want to take fewer pills and use more products that are backed by science but are inspired by nature. The line includes pain relief patches designed for women's discomforts, which provide relief for backaches, muscle pains and cramps. The active ingredient is natural menthol. Additional ingredients are lavender, lemon balm, chaste tree berry, and magnesium. The line also includes pain relief patches designed for menopausal women, which provide relief for arthritis and joint and back pain and contain natural menthol, eucalyptus, black cohosh, chamomile, and magnesium. Both products use a dry adhesive patent-pending technology so that the patches go on dry and stay in place.

