Vizuri Introduces a Revolutionary New Patch to Relieve Pain

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend warriors, physically active people and others needing pain relief have a new option to help relieve joint and muscle pain. Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare Inc. – a leader in non-opioid pain-relieving innovations – has created a revolutionary treatment solution. New PainBloc24® Flexi-Stretch Pain Tape combines an innovative 4-way stretch patch, inspired by the lightweight, flexible fabric used in kinesiology tape, with a powerful anesthetic that helps to numb pain.

"The feedback that we hear most is surprise at how comfortable and flexible it is and that you must try it to understand how great it works," said Elise Donahue, President and CEO, VHS Consumer Healthcare. "We think this is the perfect pain relief solution for anyone with an active lifestyle or who suffers from pain anywhere in their body."

Unlike ordinary pain patches, PainBloc24 Flexi-Stretch Pain Tape uses a 4-way stretch fabric that is extremely lightweight, thin and breathable. A proprietary dry adhesive technology keeps it in place for up to 12 hours on moving joints, even while exercising. The active ingredient is 4% lidocaine, the maximum strength allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) without a prescription. Lidocaine is a numbing medication applied topically to reduce pain by blocking the body's nerve signals.

The 4-way stretch technology makes it ideal for use on moving joints, even knees and elbows.

"You just don't get this kind of flexibility and adherence with most traditional patches," added Donahue. "It's so lightweight, you don't even realize it's there. For people who use patches, topical creams or even pills to relieve their pain, this is truly innovative."

While pain patches don't always adhere well, and can be wet, messy and have strong odors, PainBloc24® Flexi-Stretch Pain Tape comes in no-mess, easy-to-use strips that are dry and have no unpleasant smell.

With a suggested retail price of $14.99, PainBloc24® Flexi-Stretch Pain Tape comes in 10 convenient precut strips. It's available nationwide at 3,000 Walgreens stores, on Amazon.com and at other retailers.

Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare: With offices in Maryland and Florida, privately held Vizuri Health Sciences Consumer Healthcare Inc. develops superior and unique over-the-counter medicines in the pain management space that are available online and at over 25,000 retail stores. Products include the popular PainBloc24® brand of non-prescription topical pain relievers, including capsaicin-based PainBloc24® Roll-On and PainBloc24® Pain Pen. painbloc24.com

