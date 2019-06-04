VizyPay Announces Innovative New Program to Offset Credit Card Fees

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jun 4th, 2019 - VizyPay, a transparent credit card processing company, announces the launch of a brand-new program that allows merchants to offset their processing fees without a service charge. The program, called "Cash Discount 2.0," creates a pleasant customer experience while still allowing business owners to offset their fees.

In today's credit card first society, the hidden merchant fees and costly interchange rates issued by credit card companies are negatively impacting small businesses' bottom line. Cash Discount 2.0 is the answer to that, and how it works is simple. Business owners will raise their prices by 4%. VizyPay's technology takes that price increase on the back end and uses it to pay off their processing expenses. No longer will business owners have to worry about hidden fees, perpetually increasing interchange rates, and unpredictable bills. Cash Discount 2.0 also eliminates the need for obnoxious signage or line items on the receipts to indicate to customers they are paying more by using a card.

VizyPay has made a huge splash in the credit card processing industry by being honest, simple and transparent about their programs and fees. In an industry otherwise known for being confusing and costly, VizyPay has made it their primary objective to be different by looking out for small business owners.

"Credit card companies have been the driving force into a cashless society, yet small business owners are the ones left footing the bill on the rising and hidden rates that come with credit card acceptance," said Austin Mac Nab , Managing Partner at VizyPay. "We want to create a transparent payments environment where merchants not only understand the fees that come with credit card acceptance, but also have the option to avoid them completely."

VizyPay's innovative new Cash Discount 2.0 Program allows business owners to offer 1-4% discounts to cash-paying customers if they choose. Their goal with this is to create a more positive buying experience by having business owners advertise the higher price with a caveat: pay less if you pay with cash! It works great for all ticket prices, and customers will jump at the idea of paying less.

For more information on VizyPay's Cash Discount 2.0 Program, visit www.vizypay.com.

