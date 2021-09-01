Vizzia Technologies Achieves Inc. 5000 for 4th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was recognized on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

This is Vizzia's fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, due to the company's double-digit revenue growth. According to Inc. Magazine, only one in 10 companies have made the list four times.

Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia was also recognized last week on The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021 list by The Healthcare Technology Report, alongside well-known companies: Johnson & Johnson, 3M Health Care, Boston Scientific, and HillRom.

"We are honored to join the elite 10% of companies to achieve four appearances on the coveted Inc. 5000," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "Especially during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, Vizzia continued to deliver mission-critical support to our growing list of healthcare customers nationwide."

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd7HvozllHc

SOURCE Vizzia Technologies