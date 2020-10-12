Vizzle Revamps Special Education Learning Platform, Expands Accessibility Amid Continued COVID-19 School Disruptions

Vizzle is the only student-facing, online, Special Education Platform that treats each student as an individual striving to meet their specific goals. As learning environments shift between the classroom and home, Vizzle provides students with consistency and school districts with easy-to-use technology, including more than 15,000 lessons and automatic data collection to track IEPs, giving teachers more time to connect with each student and celebrate progress.

Students with significant disabilities and the educators that serve them have struggled for years to find the curricula and tools to support learning in and outside of the classroom. Remote learning has increased that need as many of the products available to educators are inadequate in digital access, depth of curricula, or both.

"Students with disabilities are at greater risk of falling behind during asynchronous instruction," said John Standal, MS/CCC-SLP of Vizzle. "Our goal at Vizzle is to advance learning for special education students so they can reach their full potential. Our fully accessible instructional platform allows students access whether in the classroom or not, providing insight to teachers and parents so they can ensure continued growth and engagement for their students."

In the current remote learning environment, general education populations are struggling to stay on track with standards-based curriculum. This problem is exacerbated for students with disabilities who have been disproportionately affected by the academic and social/emotional consequences of digital learning.

A recent Brookings Institute study suggests that typically developing students will return to school with substantial deficits in reading and math.The impact of "Covid slide" on special needs students is even more profound.

For over 15 years, Vizzle has been used to help students with significant disabilities in both synchronous or asynchronous learning environments. In response to the current increased need, Vizzle has enhanced small group learning, developed new tools for teacher collaboration in remote settings, and has made it easier for teachers to remotely assign content to students.

Additionally, schools are facing decreased funding, reduced budgets, and reprioritization of spending to meet increased sanitation, professional development and unexpected upgrades in technology.

Vizzle's goal is to be price sensitive as districts work to meet new demands. The platform quickly realigned their pricing-structure and began customizing support to districts in need of robust solutions for special education learners. Additionally, Vizzle made the platform available to parents to access on an individual basis.

"Many of our teachers are teaching both face-to-face and remotely at the same time, said Theresa Shattuck, PhD, Director of Specialized Services at Dallas Independent School District. "Vizzle has been the most useful instructional tool for teaching and reinforcing IEP objectives and allowing the teachers to more easily collect data for each student. Teachers do not want to be without their Vizzle."

About Vizzle

Vizzle was created based on significant research and evidence demonstrating the efficacy of an interactive visual language approach to educating students with special needs. For students, Vizzle provides a useful tool to help reinforce, refresh and review learned concepts in and outside of the classroom. For teachers, therapists and administrators, Vizzle shows student progress by automatically tracking and recording student data as they work through lessons. To learn more, visit govizzle.com .

SOURCE Vizzle