VIZZY® HARD SELTZER INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION ORANGE CREAM POP FLAVOR AND A NEW LOOK AS PART OF "FLAVOR FOR EVERY VIBE" CAMPAIGN

Retro-inspired flavor rolls out just in time for summer alongside new TV spots and fresh packaging

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizzy Hard Seltzer is bringing the heat this summer, and most certainly the vibes, with a new limited-edition summer flavor: Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer and the debut of "Flavor For Every Vibe," a fresh advertising campaign featuring bold, never-before-seen TV ads and a nationwide packaging glow-up.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer launches limited-edition Orange Cream Pop flavor

Vizzy is tapping into a nostalgic vibe this summer with a limited-release Orange Cream Pop flavor that reimagines the classic orange cream soda, but in hard seltzer form. Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer will be available nationwide for a limited time this summer, starting in mid-May.

The vibes don't stop there — just in time for summer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer's new "Flavor For Every Vibe" campaign celebrates the brand's vibrant, dual-flavor combinations and how Vizzy brings the good vibes no matter the occasion, whether that's a beach party, brunch or night out with friends. The captivating creative shows that Vizzy Hard Seltzer has a flavor for every vibe — no matter what can or variety pack you choose.

"Our new campaign embodies everything drinkers love about Vizzy — we bring bold flavor for every vibe and turn up the volume, no matter the occasion," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium flavor at Molson Coors. "From the cool flavor and nostalgic vibe of Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer to our bold new ads and refreshed packs, this will be Vizzy's biggest summer yet."

The bold and captivating "Flavor For Every Vibe" campaign, produced by Rethink, will show up everywhere Vizzy does in its 360° marketing plan — including in brand-new television creative, out-of-home advertising, packaging, social media content, on-site event activations and through its partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). National media support will run across TV, OLV, social, OOH and radio following the television commercial (TVC) debut on April 21 during the PPA Tour's Newport Beach Double Shootout on CBS and a premium placement during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 29.

There's more. Vizzy Hard Seltzer is bringing "Flavor For Every Vibe" to shelves everywhere with a packaging refresh that highlights the bold flavor and distinct vibe of each of the brand's vibrant, dual-flavor variety packs:

Vibrantly Tropical: Papaya Passionfruit, Pineapple Mango, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Kiwi

Papaya Passionfruit, Pineapple Mango, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Kiwi Refreshingly Berry: Blackberry Lemon, Blackberry Lime, Watermelon Strawberry, Raspberry Tangerine

Blackberry Lemon, Blackberry Lime, Watermelon Strawberry, Raspberry Tangerine Sparkling Mimosa: Strawberry Orange, Pineapple Orange, Pomegranate Orange, Peach Orange

Strawberry Orange, Pineapple Orange, Pomegranate Orange, Peach Orange Tangy Lemonade: Raspberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade

Go to vizzyhardseltzer.com for more information on the new look of Vizzy Hard Seltzer, and find Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer near you by visiting our product locator (We know you want to). Also, you should probably follow us on Instagram and Facebook @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Molson Coors