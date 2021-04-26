Vizzy Is Dishing Out Lemonade Hard Seltzer For Your Crappy Car

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been driving a hand-me-down 1996 hatchback that has 5 million miles and an engine light that never turns off? That car's a lemon, my friend: a broken-down, hunk of junk that has seen better days and is ready to be towed to the junkyard in the sky. Thankfully, Vizzy Hard Seltzer wants to upgrade your ride and your drink of choice in honor of their latest flavor drop, Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C.

Starting today, Vizzy is giving away free** lemonade hard seltzer in exchange for a photo of your crappy lemon of a ride. The ultimate, worst of the worst lemon will win $25K for a completely new car, plus a year's worth of Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer – the first and only lemonade hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C.

"Hard seltzer lemonades are the 'it' drink this spring, and Vizzy Lemonade takes it to the next level with antioxidant vitamin C and fun lemonade dual-flavor mash-ups," said Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "At the same time, more than ever people are buying used cars and settling for their less than ideal ride this season. So we figured, why not upgrade your lemonade hard seltzer and your lemon of a ride all at once?"

There's an increased demand for cars in 2021, with new vehicle sales expected to increase by 9% to 15.7 million and used vehicle sales expected to rise by 2.9% to 39.3 million compared to 2020, according to Cox Automotive*.

So, you think you've got a lemon? Simply send an email to [email protected] with picture of your "lemon" along with your name, age, state of residence, and what makes your car a lemon to enter to win (for full rules, visit here).Vizzy will appraise your hunk of junk and the worst 1,000 rides will win Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C. In addition to dishin' out hard seltzer, Vizzy will also award the owner of the absolute worst lemon with $25,000 to buy a totally new ride PLUS a year's worth of Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer (awarded as a $500 gift card)***. Visit vizzyhardseltzer.com/lemonsforlemonade for more information.

The gluten-free line is sold in a 12-pack variety pack featuring four flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade, as well as a 24 OZ single (Raspberry Lemonade flavor only). Each 12-ounce can contains 100 calories, 0 grams of sugar and checks in at 5% alcohol by volume.

Can't get enough antioxidant vitamin C? Go to vizzyhardseltzer.com for more information and to find Vizzy near you (we know you want to). Also, you should probably follow us on Instagram and Facebook @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer, and sign up for our mailing list at vizzyhardseltzer.com/subscribe.

*https://talkbusiness.net/2021/01/used-vehicle-prices-might-rise-up-to-30-amid-strong-demand-this-spring/

**Awarded as a $20 Prepaid Card.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest Entry Phase begins at or about 12:00 PM CT 4/26/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT 5/10/21. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older and have owned their motor vehicle (excluding motorcycles) for at least 6 months. Vehicle must be street legal and in working condition such that it can be legally driven on public streets in your jurisdiction of residence. For Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, and restrictions visit www.promorules.com/PL015347. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Vizzy Hard Seltzer