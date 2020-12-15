Vizzy Wants You to Dump Other Hard Seltzers This Break Up Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The weeks leading up to the holidays statistically see an increase in couples pulling the plug. In honor of break up season, Vizzy Hard Seltzer wants you to dump White Claw for a hard seltzer that brings something positive to the relationship: antioxidant vitamin C.

"Social trends show that mid-December kicks off what is known as break up season, when couples evaluate their relationships and realize they deserve more from their partners before heading into the holidays or a new year," said Elizabeth Hitch, senior marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Vizzy believes you should never, ever settle. That's why we're helping consumers get the hard seltzer they deserve."

Starting on December 15, officially #DeClawTheClaw and post a picture to your Instagram or Twitter feed proving you are not following White Claw, along with the hashtags #DeClawTheClaw and #sweeps (and if posting to Instagram, tag @VizzyHardSeltzer). Vizzy could hook you up with the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C so you head into 2021 with a better partner. The first 5,000 eligible consumers to post (up to the first 500 on IG and up to the first 4,500 on Twitter) will be gifted a 12-pack of Vizzy (sent as a $15 Venmo payment). And, one lucky winner, chosen at random, will receive a year's worth of Vizzy (awarded as $500).*

Vizzy isn't just another hard seltzer. Not only does it contain antioxidant vitamin C, but it's fun and delicious flavor combos include: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. For more information and to find Vizzy near you, please visit vizzyhardseltzer.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @vizzyhardseltzer and @vizzyseltzer on Twitter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 12/15/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 12/31/20. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21+ years of age. Venmo account required to receive an offer item. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details, and restrictions, visit www.promorules.com/PL014787. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Venmo or PayPal, Inc.

