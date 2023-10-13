Vkind Names 4 Nonprofit Partners for Its Upcoming Vkind Experience

Proceeds from the 2-day multisensory event in Los Angeles will support Saffyre Sanctuary, Vegans of LA, UnchainedTV, and One Tree Planted

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vkind, bringing the VKX2023 to the Magic Box in Los Angeles November 11th and 12th, is pleased to announce four nonprofit partners benefitting from ticket sales. Proceeds from the two-day multisensory event will go to support Saffyre Sanctuary, Vegans of LA, One Tree Planted, and Unchained TV.

"We are so thrilled that this incredible event can be a force for good," says Jia Dadabhoy, Vkind's Partner and Event Producer. "The multicultural, multisensory Vkind Experience is a delicious snapshot of what the world would be like if plants took over, and these organizations are making that happen every day. We are so honored to support their work through this event."

The Vkind Experience spans 11 rooms with sights, sounds, and plant-based food inspired by all seven continents and beyond in a menu developed by a culinary team overseen by celebrity vegan chef Chris Tucker.

"We are extremely inspired by the work and message that VKind is bringing into the world, and as an aligned partner, we anticipate amazing growth of the seeds being planted at this event," said Esta Bernstein, president and CEO of Saffyre Sanctuary, a vegan equine charity, that specializes in rescuing horses. "This contribution will allow us to purchase the necessary items and services needed for our sanctuary horses that they require on a regular basis, such as feed, supplements, vet, and farrier care."

Proceeds will also support Vegans of LA, the first vegan food bank in Los Angeles, for its upcoming holiday meal program. "I am super excited about this event because it feels like such a huge mystery and something that has never been done before," said Vegans of LA founder, Gwenna Hunter. "Vegans of LA is honored to be recognized for the work we're doing and these funds will support our holiday meal program."

UnchainedTV, the world's only plant-based streaming TV network, will receive a percentage of proceeds to support its programming. "UnchainedTV is thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking and unique celebration of vegan cuisine," says founder Jane Velez-Mitchell. "To be able to go around the world and sample the most delicious dishes & desserts from every region in just a few hours and top it off with a fabulous Hollywood party, what could be better? Thank you Vkind for making our nonprofit one of the recipients of this amazing event!"

Further supporting its vision for plants taking over the world, Vkind will make a donation to the nonprofit One Tree Planted as part of the event's proceeds. "All donations will help with our Amazon Rainforest project to help protect forests and restore degraded land," a representative for the organization says. "Our partners will work with local farmers to establish sustainable agroforestry using shade-grown cocoa, native tree species, and productive timber species."

About Vkind Experience

VKX2023 is an all-encompassing plant-based event scheduled for November 11-12, 2023. The event immerses participants in a multi-sensory world, offering a tour through 11 uniquely themed rooms covering 35,000 square feet at Magic Box in Los Angeles. A percentage of ticket sales will go to various causes including LA's Saffyre Sanctuary, educational resource UnchainedTV, reforestation project One Tree Planted, and Vegans of LA For more details and ticket purchases, visit the Vkind Experience website.

