VKY Intelligent Automation Signs Ideal Interface For Search Engine Consultancy

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottish Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialists VKY Intelligent Automation have hired Digital Strategy & Marketing specialists Ideal Interface to boost their online presence.

In a Scottish tie-up, Glasgow-based consultancy Ideal Interface have been tasked with improving the organic search engine rankings and prominence of VKY Intelligent Automation's website : https://vkyautomation.com/

Alex Croucher, Managing Director of VKY stated, "We launched our new site in early 2018 and have seen our reputation and business grow as a result. However, the time has come to take our online marketing to the next level and compete on a global stage with the big, bad, bland and bold in the process automation industry. We were incredibly impressed with Ideal Interface's reputation as both a strategic digital partner and their ability to deliver practical search engine marketing advice."

Hayden Sutherland, Director and Lead Consultant at Ideal Interface said, "We have worked with a number of technology businesses in the past, but this engagement with VKY Intelligent Automation is different. The market for Robotic Process Automation services is new but already hugely competitive across Scotland, UK and the World. From competitor analysis to optimising content for keywords, we recognised that digital had to work smarter to optimise this increasingly crucial channel for Alex and his team."

Company information:

Ideal Interface is a strategic Digital Transformation, Delivery and Online Marketing consultancy based in Glasgow, Scotland. Their focus is to deliver: strategic, digital technology implementation, online marketing and eCommerce improvement services to a range of clients across the UK, Europe, North America & Asia.

VKY Intelligent Automation is a full service Intelligent Automation/RPA provider based on Scotland. They provide a full range of services from consulting (including opportunity assessment, vendor selection, strategy advisory, project and programme assurance and delivery, resourcing) through to the provision of fully managed Intelligent Automation solutions.

Contact:

Hayden Sutherland

+44780 1341955

209435@email4pr.com

