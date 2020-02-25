Vlad Gendelman, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlad Gendelman, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Urgent Orthopaedic Care.

Focusing on patient education and orthopaedic surgery, Urgent Orthopaedic Care offers treatment to their patients for both acute and chronic orthopaedic disorders.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Gendelman received his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Southern California and his Doctorate from University of California at Irvine. Following this, Dr. Gendelman went on to complete his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. Since completing his residency in 2010, Dr. Gendelman has opened his practice, Urgent Orthopaedic Care in Los Angeles. Dr. Gendelman is licensed to practice medicine in state of California and is board certified with American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. Additionally, he has completed extensive research and is a published author, contributing his expertise to the field of Orthopaedic Surgery.

To share his expertise with his community and peers, Dr. Gendelman has previously served as a team physician of Sheepshead Bay High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Football Teams.

Fluent in both English and Russian, Dr. Gendelman has previously served as the official team physician of the LA Blues SC. Always wanting to be a surgeon, Dr. Gendelman states, "I like the wide variety of surgeries I am able to perform as a general orthopaedic surgeon." Dr. Gendelman's attributes his success to "Enjoying what I do. I am always happy to get up in the morning and go to work."

To further his professional development, Dr. Gendelman is a member of the Los Angeles County Medical Association, the California Medical Association, the California Orthopaedic Association, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Outside of work, Dr. Gendelman enjoys downhill skiing and deep sea fishing.

Dr. Gendelman dedicates this recognition to his father Alex Gendelman. He thanks him for his continuing love and support.

For more information, please visit www.urgentorthopaediccare.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

