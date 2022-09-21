Leading cannabis equipment manufacturer expands leadership team as a result of ongoing growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial, the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, today announced the promotion of Vlad Valme to Sales Director. In his new role, Valme will lead all sales operations for Thompson Duke's line of patented cannabis oil vaporizer device filling machines, as well as mouthpiece fastening equipment, expanding opportunities for both the company and its clients.

Vlad Valme promoted to Sales Director at Thompson Duke Industrial

"Vlad is a recognized expert in the cannabis vaporizer sector and has been instrumental to our company growth as we expand to continue meeting our clients' needs for efficiency and automation as cannabis consumer demand increases around the globe," said M. Hogan, Managing Director of Thompson Duke Industrial. "His depth of experience in the cannabis industry and natural ability to cultivate strong relationships allows him to understand the business objectives and needs of each of our clients and partners."

As Sales Director, Valme will develop and execute strategic plans to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with Thompson Duke's vaporizer device fulfillment operation clients. He will lead the Thompson Duke sales department, motivating employees to assist the company's clients toward their future growth. Valme was promoted to the Sales Director role from his previous position as Southern California Operations Manager, where he also managed the Thompson Duke Industrial Alliance Partner Program. Valme will continue to oversee this program and manage Alliance Partner relationships in his new role.

Valme has been a part of the cannabis industry since 2014, working in business development for companies like Convectium, A&A Global Imports and Greenlane before landing at Thompson Duke Industrial in 2019. He has a successful history in the cannabis vape industry in sales, product development, sourcing and management.

Thompson Duke's line of certified filling and capping machinery drives success by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput for vaporizer device fulfillment operations. To learn more, visit ThompsonDukeIndustrial.com.

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 2,000 machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

