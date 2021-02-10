Vladimir Potanin Supports Leading Russian Scientists to Propel Fundamental Research of Human Brain in Russia

MOSCOW, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vladimir Potanin donated 500 million rubles ($6.7ml) to the groundbreaking project, aimed for creation of smart materials with pre-programmed properties, allowing development of conceptually new technologies. The project envisages the establishment of a brand-new Laboratory of Programmable Functional Materials in Moscow, Russia, and will be carried out under the leadership of the Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov.

Originally conceived in 2020, the new Laboratory will become the first one at the Brain and Consciousness Research Center. The main goal of the Center is to obtain fundamental knowledge about the functioning of the human brain, the nature of consciousness, and the development of related technologies. The Center is headed by Professor Tagir Aushev, a Russian scientist working in the field of fundamental physics.

Programmable Functional Materials Lab will study two-dimensional materials, including graphene, to create smart materials and to develop on their basis conceptually new technologies, in particular, these materials will be used to develop new approaches to neuromorphic computing, high-sensitivity sensors and brain-computer interfaces.

In a new format of charitable donations, large business players will support the fundamental Russian science and its development, which has traditionally been supported by the federal and state budgets only. The donation by Vladimir Potanin will cover expenses of the laboratory for the first 5 years of its activity.

About Interros

The Interros Group is one of the largest private investment companies in Russia founded by Vladimir Potanin in 1990. Since its inception, Interros has successfully completed more than 25 investment projects. Drawing on many years of successful experience in the Russian market and shareholder's assets we invest in high-tech innovative projects aimed at developing Russia and improving people's lives, in line with Vladimir Potanin's policy of transferring capital to the benefit of society. Interros's diversified portfolio includes investments in metals & mining, real estate development, sports and tourism, pharmaceuticals and private equity.

