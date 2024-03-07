Vlasic Labs: From Pickles to Pets

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family behind the largest pickle brand in the U.S. is spearheading a new mission through Vlasic Labs, a pioneering hemp company poised to revolutionize the plant-based wellness industry. Founded by Rick Vlasic and his son, Willy, Vlasic Labs is an embodiment of the family's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community enrichment.

From Pickles to Wellness: A Legacy Reimagined

Vlasic Labs: From Pickles to Plant-Based Wellness Post this Family business (from left to right: Jack Vlasic, Rick Vlasic, Willy Vlasic)

The Vlasic name, synonymous with America's favorite pickles, is no stranger to American households. The family's journey, beginning with Joe Vlasic's milk delivery business, and later the creation of the largest pickle brand in the world by Joe's son, Robert, is a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond taking his father's vision to new heights, Robert also gave back to the community, exemplified by his philanthropic endeavors with the Henry Ford Health System and his wife, Nancy's, work with the Michigan Humane Society. Today, these values flow through the Vlasic Labs family.

Pet Wellness: A New Frontier

Due to the Vlasics' love for animals, Vlasic Lab's mission grew to include man's best friend. Recognizing the growing need for high-quality pet wellness products, Vlasic Labs ventured into creating holistic, hemp-based solutions for pets, including a beef and bacon chew , and their new organic pet peanut butter flavor .

A Future Built on Past Values

Under the guidance of Rick, Willy, and Jack Vlasic, Vlasic Labs is more than a company; it's a continuation of a family's passion for making a difference. "Our journey from dairy to pickles, and now to hemp wellness, is driven by a mission to innovate for the betterment of society," says Rick Vlasic, Co-Founder of Vlasic Labs.

Vlasic Labs invites you to be a part of this exciting journey as they set new benchmarks in the wellness industry. For more information, visit vlasiclabs.com.

About Vlasic Labs

Vlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs. Their mission is to make these compounds affordable to all without compromising on quality and consistency. Additionally, Vlasic Labs is committed to giving back to the community through initiatives like the Last Prisoner Project to support victims of the War on Drugs and by donating cannabinoids to universities for clinical studies. Building on a legacy of innovation and social responsibility, Vlasic Labs continues the Vlasic family tradition of enhancing American lives, now through the lens of wellness and holistic health. For more information, visit vlasiclabs.com.

Contact: media@vlasiclabs.com

SOURCE Vlasic Labs