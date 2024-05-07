Vlasic Pickles Launches Playful Pickleball Collaborations with Sprints and Tervis

Limited-Edition Pickleball Gear Now Available While Supplies Last

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball season is here and Vlasic® Pickles, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is teaming up with Sprints®, the fun-loving performance accessories brand, and Tervis®, the iconic insulated tumbler brand, in a limited-edition collaboration that will make your pickleball game look as good as it tastes. The collection includes a range of pickleball equipment and accessories that will make you the envy of your playing partners.

"America's fastest growing sport – pickleball1 – and Vlasic Pickles are a natural pair," said Lucy Brady, President at Conagra Brands. "We're delighted to partner with Sprints and Tervis. These two great companies bring us to the court with color and style."

The playful collection is available for purchase now at getsprints.com and tervis.com. The lineup includes Sprints' new "Sling It" cross body bag, a USAPA certified paddle, hat and visor, court towel, and the new Tervis Venture™ Lite water bottle. Original designs in the collection feature Vlasic's "Jovny the Stork" mascot, and the brand's classic pickle jar. Prices range from $22 to $72.

"Sprints is excited to continue bringing pickleball players and lovers of pickles, fun athletic gear to use on and off the court," said Eric Rose, CEO at Sprints. "Sprints is on a mission to help all walks of life "Sweat in Color" and wanted to design a colorful pickle collection with the energy that would encourage more people to join in on the game of pickleball."

"With Tervis being the official and exclusive water bottle of the APP, it's incredibly fitting to collaborate with a well-loved brand like Vlasic® Pickles for their Vlasic Classic™ tournament events during the APP tour," said Hosana Fieber, Chief Executive Officer of Tervis. "Pickleball fanatics can purchase a limited-edition pickleball design on our Tervis Venture™ Lite Water Bottle, which is our lightest drinkware option yet and allows for easy, one-handed operation."

For the second year in a row, Vlasic Pickles is the title sponsor of the Vlasic Classic™, an Association of Pickleball Players (APP) tour event. As part of Vlasic's 2024 title sponsorship, pickleball players had the opportunity to compete in two Vlasic Classic™ tournaments, including the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket event at Sawyer Point in Cincinnati, Ohio from May 7 – 12.

To learn more, visit www.vlasic.com and explore the flavors and varieties of Vlasic Pickles.

1 The Association of Pickleball Players' Participation Research, March 2023

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Sprints

Sprints Inc., headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the running industries fastest growing accessories and apparel brands. From hats, visors and athletic towel car seat covers to bags, SPRINTS products are designed and built to help all walks of life SWEAT IN COLOR. www.getsprints.com

About Tervis

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee. Tervis headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, visit Tervis.com .

