Vlasic Pickles Teams Up with Think Royln for Fashion-Forward Pickleball Collaboration

Limited-Edition Pickleball Clothing and Accessories Available While Supplies Last

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlasic® Pickles, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), and Think Royln, the NYC-based accessory brand, are launching the "Think Pickle" collection. This unique line of pickleball gear and accessories will elevate your wardrobe on the court and off all summer long.

"We are excited to take on the latest craze in style with the 'Think Pickle' collection," said Lucy Brady, President at Conagra Brands. "Whether you're gearing up for all-day play or a quick errand, the collection has all the essentials for a winning time. We love how this collection brings the Vlasic brand to life in a unique and vibrant way."

The "Think Pickle" collaboration includes two versatile 2-in-1 pickleball bags; the Double Hit Pickleball Bag and Backspin Backpack, which both include a detachable paddle crossbody bag and feature an embroidered outline of the iconic Vlasic Stork. The collection also includes the insulated Pickled Cooler Bag, a must have accessory for any athlete looking to keep their liquids cool, and the Shining Star, a small "wear it your way" fanny/crossbody to hold all your essentials. To round out the collection for a full head to toe look, it also includes the retro-inspired cut off Flash Sweatshirt, Ace Track Jacket, Ace Track Skort and Top Spin Bucket Hat all featuring the famous Vlasic Stork. Pieces in the collection range from $68 to $218.

"Think Royln is thrilled to collaborate with Vlasic Pickles to create a curated collection for pickle, pickleball and fashion enthusiasts alike," said Pattie Friedman, Co-Founder of Think Royln. "We had so much fun designing this collection. Each signature piece incorporates the playfulness of the Vlasic pickle and was thoughtfully crafted with a focus on fashion and form to reflect your love for the game."

The "Think Pickle" collection is available for purchase now at www.thinkroyln.com, select retailers and on site at the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) New York City Open from May 22nd - 24th at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The "Think Pickle" collection continues Vlasic's support of the growing sport of Pickleball. Vlasic is the official pickle partner of the APP, and the title sponsor of the APP's Vlasic Classic tournaments in Delray Beach, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

To explore the flavors and varieties of Vlasic Pickles, including delicious pickle chips, spears and wholes, visit https://www.vlasic.com/.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Think Royln

Think Royln is a NYC based brand that was founded by two best friends inspired by a life in the city that never stops. The brand focuses on designing fashion-forward, lightweight, and hands-free totes, shoulder and belt bags for a woman that is always on the move.

