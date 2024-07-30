Vālenz® Health Completes Acquisition of Healthcare Bluebook™ to Create Innovative, Data-Driven Platform for Member Engagement, Value Navigation and Payment Integrity

RADNOR, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vālenz® Health, a leading platform of integrated cost containment and payment integrity solutions, announces it has completed its acquisition of Healthcare Bluebook™, an industry-leading healthcare cost and quality navigation platform. The acquisition brings together the two companies' complementary services as a one-of-a-kind member engagement and digital "front door" experience and payment integrity data platform.

"This is a transformative moment for the industry. We are addressing the unmet needs of the market and eliminating point solution fatigue through a single, integrated platform designed to simplify healthcare," said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz Health. "Our acquisition of Healthcare Bluebook empowers us to create a uniquely data-informed platform that drives momentum in enabling smarter, better, faster, transparent healthcare. Together, we will ensure our customers and their members have access to high-value care with innovative network options and a full suite of prospective tools to improve the member experience, create choice for employers, and establish rewards for all."

Healthcare Bluebook has long established itself in the industry by combining objective price and quality data with intuitive online navigation capabilities, driving savings and delivering measurable ROI to consumers and responsible employers nationwide. Valenz Health's highly innovative solutions include expansive data sets, care management capabilities, payment integrity and plan performance support. Leveraging a suite of fully integrated solutions on a single platform, Valenz Health and Healthcare Bluebook expand their power to support growth, improve outcomes and deliver a positive experience.

"As a combined business, we are excited to unlock new long-term strategic growth opportunities and value for our customers and their members," said Mike O'Neil, Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Bluebook. "Healthcare Bluebook will operate in 'business as usual' mode for the foreseeable future. Over time, Valenz Health and Healthcare Bluebook will integrate our data and functionality to enhance our client offerings while maintaining the product, service and outcomes that our customers rely on."

Valenz Health first announced its definitive agreement to acquire Healthcare Bluebook in mid-July. With the acquisition now complete, Healthcare Bluebook customers will benefit from being part of the Valenz Health fully integrated platform that optimizes the cost, quality and utilization of healthcare.

Stifel and Raymond James acted as financial advisors to Valenz Health, while William Blair acted as financial advisor to Healthcare Bluebook. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal counsel to Valenz Health; Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Healthcare Bluebook.

About Vālenz® Health

Vālenz® Health is the platform to simplify healthcare – the destination for employers, payers, providers and members to reduce costs, improve quality and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz Health mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz Health engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey – from care navigation and management to payment integrity, plan performance and provider verification. With a 99% client retention rate, we elevate expectations to a new level of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency where smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible. For more information, visit valenzhealth.com.

Kelso & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm with a shared vision for accelerating positive change in the delivery of healthcare for the self-insured industry, is the capital partner for Valenz Health.

About Healthcare Bluebook™

Healthcare Bluebook™ uses industry-leading objective quality and price data and claims-driven ROI reporting to deliver healthcare value insights to consumers, employers, healthcare providers and payors. Healthcare Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution provides employers and members with an easy-to-use benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care and prescription medications, driving savings, rapid ROI and greater price predictability. Combined with a proven engagement methodology, Healthcare Bluebook's innovative suite of services empowers smarter healthcare choices while decreasing costs and improving health outcomes. For more information, visit healthcarebluebook.com.

Primus Capital, the capital partner for Healthcare Bluebook, is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in leading healthcare, software and technology-enabled services companies.

